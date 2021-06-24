Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Will Bring Back Every Legendary For Day 2
Every Legendary Pokemon will return to five-star Raids during the second day of July's big Pokemon Go event.
Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is only a few weeks away, and developer Niantic has now shared more details about the second day of the event. Whereas day 1 is themed around catching wild Pokemon, day 2 is all about Raids, and you'll have another chance to encounter every single Legendary that has appeared in Pokemon Go thus far throughout the day.
As detailed on the Pokemon Go blog, every Legendary Pokemon is returning to five-star Raids during the second day of Pokemon Go Fest 2021. Like the virtual habitats running on day 1, there will be different themed Raid hours rotating throughout the day, each of which will feature different types of Legendary Pokemon. You can see the full Raid schedule and the Legendaries that will appear during each hour below:
Pokemon Go Fest Day 2 Raid Schedule
Wind Hour
Times
- 10-11 AM
- 2-3 PM
Legendaries
- Mewtwo
- Ho-Oh
- Latios
- Latias
- Regigigas
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Cresselia
- Therian Forme Tornadus
- Virizion
Lava Hour
Times
- 11 AM - 12 PM
- 3-4 PM
Legendaries
- Motres
- Entei
- Regirock
- Groudon
- Heatran
- Reshiram
- Therian Forme Landorus
- Terrakion
- Yveltal
Frost Hour
Times
- 12-1 PM
- 4-5 PM
Legendaries
- Articuno
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Regice
- Kyogre
- Palkia
- Kyurem
- Azelf, Mesprit, Uxie (in their respective regions)
Thunder Hour
Times
- 1-2 PM
- 5-6 PM
Legendaries
- Zapdos
- Raikou
- Registeel
- Rayquaza
- Dialga
- Therian Forme Thundurus
- Cobalion
- Zekrom
- Xerneas
Niantic notes that Mythical Pokemon, such as Mew and Deoxys, will not be appearing in Raids during Pokemon Go Fest 2021, but a new one will be available. The studio recently confirmed that the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta will debut during day 1 of the event via a new Special Research story quest for Go Fest ticket holders.
Pokemon Go Fest 2021 runs from July 17-18. Like last year, there will be some exclusive benefits and features for those who purchase a ticket for the event, including increased chances to catch Shiny Pokemon and special challenges. You can purchase a Go Fest ticket through the in-game shop for $5 USD.
In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Bidoof event runs from June 25 to July 1. Bidoof will be appearing much more frequently in the wild and Raid Battles throughout the event, and you'll have your first chance to catch a Shiny Bidoof in the game. Shortly afterward, July's Community Day will take place on July 3. The featured Pokemon this time is Tepig, the Fire-type starter from Pokemon Black and White.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation