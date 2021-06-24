Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Will Bring Back Every Legendary For Day 2

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is only a few weeks away, and developer Niantic has now shared more details about the second day of the event. Whereas day 1 is themed around catching wild Pokemon, day 2 is all about Raids, and you'll have another chance to encounter every single Legendary that has appeared in Pokemon Go thus far throughout the day.

As detailed on the Pokemon Go blog, every Legendary Pokemon is returning to five-star Raids during the second day of Pokemon Go Fest 2021. Like the virtual habitats running on day 1, there will be different themed Raid hours rotating throughout the day, each of which will feature different types of Legendary Pokemon. You can see the full Raid schedule and the Legendaries that will appear during each hour below:

Pokemon Go Fest Day 2 Raid Schedule

Wind Hour

Times

10-11 AM

2-3 PM

Legendaries

Mewtwo

Ho-Oh

Latios

Latias

Regigigas

Altered Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Therian Forme Tornadus

Virizion

Lava Hour

Times

11 AM - 12 PM

3-4 PM

Legendaries

Motres

Entei

Regirock

Groudon

Heatran

Reshiram

Therian Forme Landorus

Terrakion

Yveltal

Frost Hour

Times

12-1 PM

4-5 PM

Legendaries

Articuno

Suicune

Lugia

Regice

Kyogre

Palkia

Kyurem

Azelf, Mesprit, Uxie (in their respective regions)

Thunder Hour

Times

1-2 PM

5-6 PM

Legendaries

Zapdos

Raikou

Registeel

Rayquaza

Dialga

Therian Forme Thundurus

Cobalion

Zekrom

Xerneas

Niantic notes that Mythical Pokemon, such as Mew and Deoxys, will not be appearing in Raids during Pokemon Go Fest 2021, but a new one will be available. The studio recently confirmed that the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta will debut during day 1 of the event via a new Special Research story quest for Go Fest ticket holders.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 runs from July 17-18. Like last year, there will be some exclusive benefits and features for those who purchase a ticket for the event, including increased chances to catch Shiny Pokemon and special challenges. You can purchase a Go Fest ticket through the in-game shop for $5 USD.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Bidoof event runs from June 25 to July 1. Bidoof will be appearing much more frequently in the wild and Raid Battles throughout the event, and you'll have your first chance to catch a Shiny Bidoof in the game. Shortly afterward, July's Community Day will take place on July 3. The featured Pokemon this time is Tepig, the Fire-type starter from Pokemon Black and White.