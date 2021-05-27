Pokemon Go Fest 2021: Ticket Price Reduction, Event Schedule, And More Details

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is set for July 17 and 18, and now developer Niantic has shared more details about the upcoming event. Like last year, Go Fest 2021 will be a worldwide virtual event featuring rotating habitats, global challenges, and special Pokemon spawns, and we've rounded up all the biggest details about the event below.

Ticket Price

Like previous years, you'll need to purchase a ticket to participate in Pokemon Go Fest 2021. This time around, however, Niantic is reducing the price of these tickets from $15 USD to only $5 USD. Tickets are on sale now in Pokemon Go's in-game item shop.

Day 1 Schedule

All Players

The first day of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will take place on Saturday, July 17, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time, and it'll be themed all around catching Pokemon. First, Niantic is bringing rotating hourly habitats back. These will be available for all players, whether you've purchased a ticket or not, and they'll feature the following monsters:

Jungle habitat - Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more

Desert Mountain habitat - Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more

Ocean Beach habitat - Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more

Cave habitat - Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more

On top of that, players will encounter Pokemon like Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino in Raid Battles on Saturday, as well as special costumed versions of Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon. Musical Pokemon like Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, and a costume-wearing Pikachu will also be appearing in the wild, and you'll have your first chance to encounter Shiny versions of Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole.

Ticket Holders

Players who purchase a Go Fest ticket will also have access to some exclusive content during both days of the event. On July 17, there will be a Special Research story that will offer rewards, including an encounter with an unnamed Mythical Pokemon. Given the musical theme of the event, this Pokemon is likely Meloetta, although Niantic hasn't officially confirmed this yet.

On top of that, you'll have a choice between Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star, and which one you pick will determine the music that plays during the event. Longtime Pokemon producer and composer Junichi Masuda recorded new tracks for Pokemon Go Fest 2021. You'll also be able to catch costumed versions of Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, Gardevoir, and Flygon.

In addition, Niantic is bringing back the Global Challenge Arena. Ticket holders will need to work together to collectively complete challenges during each hour of the event; if they're successful, they'll unlock special bonuses for the remainder of that hour. The following Pokemon will also be attracted to Incense during each hour:

Jungle : Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior.

: Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior. Desert Mountain : Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh.

: Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh. Ocean Beach : Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk.

: Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk. Cave: Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula.

Finally, Shiny versions of Unown F, Throh, and Sawk will be making their debut during Day 1 of the event, and Pokemon that are drawn to Incense will have a higher chance of being Shiny. If you're planning on Shiny hunting, Niantic teases that it'll be easier to encounter Shiny Pokemon on Saturday than it will on Sunday, so you'll want to take part in the first day of the event.

🎶 This year, Pokémon GO Fest is a music festival, and you’re the show director! 🎶 Here are the details of this year’s massive music-themed event. Get ready for an exciting musical adventure, Trainers! #PokemonGOFest2021 https://t.co/FXN04wYD15 pic.twitter.com/mnoOwpqfxh — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2021

Day 2 Schedule

All Players

The second day of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will also run from 10 AM to 6 PM local time, and the theme this time will be Raids. Niantic teases that "some of your favorite" Pokemon will be returning to Raid Battles, and all the Pokemon that were appearing more frequently during Day 1 of the event will be back on Sunday.

Ticket Holders

Players who purchase a Go Fest ticket will have access to a variety of bonuses during Day 2 of the event. First, you'll earn an extra 10,000 XP for completing Raids. You'll also be able to earn up to 10 Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops and Gyms. Niantic is giving away some Raid Passes as well to ticket holders. There will be a free event box containing three Remote Raid Passes, and you can earn up to eight more Remote Raid Passes by completing Timed Research tasks.

Both Days

A variety of bonuses will also be active during both days of the event. First, any Lure Modules you use will remain active for three hours, and eggs that are placed in Incubators will hatch in half the distance they normally require. There will also be event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete, and ticket holders will receive special stickers when they spin Photo Discs and open gifts. You can read more on the official Pokemon Go blog.