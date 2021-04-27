Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Set For July 17-18

Niantic's annual Pokemon Go Fest event will return from July 17-18. Like last year, Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will be a two-day global event that players around the world will be able to participate in.

Niantic hasn't shared many other details about this year's Pokemon Go Fest just yet, but the studio teases that it will be a big one since both Pokemon Go and the Pokemon series as a whole are celebrating notable anniversaries.

Time to mark your calendars, Trainers! 🗓️

🎊 #PokemonGOFest2021 will be a two-day global event from July 17 to July 18! 🎊 We can’t wait to show you what’s in store. https://t.co/L0fcETooMj pic.twitter.com/jljTUQBE1h — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 27, 2021

"What does this year's event have in store? Well, you'll just have to wait and see! 2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokemon and the fifth anniversary of Pokemon Go, so trust us when we say you won't want to miss Pokemon Go Fest 2021!" Niantic wrote on the official Pokemon Go blog.

Like The Pokemon Company's 25th anniversary celebration, it appears this year's Pokemon Go Fest will have some kind of musical theme. Music notes can be seen on the event's logo, and Niantic teased to "stay tuned" for additional details. These hints could potentially point to the Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon, Meloetta, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Last year's Pokemon Go Fest was notable for being the first virtual take on the event. Prior to that, the event was traditionally held in-person at specific venues around the world, including Chicago's Grant Park, but Niantic had to change gears and turn the event into a global virtual experience in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, Niantic has a number of Pokemon Go events lined up for May. The studio is introducing the Gen 6 Legendaries Xerneas and Yveltal to the game next month, while May's Research Breakthrough encounter will be Galarian Ponyta. The next Community Day is also set for May 15, although the featured Pokemon has not been announced yet.