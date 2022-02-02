Pokemon Go February 2022 Field Research Breakthrough, Tasks, And Rewards

We're already a month through 2022, which means Niantic has added a fresh slate of Field Research tasks to complete in Pokemon Go for the month of February, and a new reward for breakthroughs in Espurr.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to collect stamps by completing the Field Research tasks. Only the first task of each day gets you a stamp, however, so you'll need to complete one per day for a week in order to unlock the Research Breakthrough rewards and encounter, with this month's being the psychic kitty Espurr.

To receive new Field Research tasks, you'll need to venture out to your local PokeStop. One task from the pool below will be randomly selected for you when you spin the Photo Disc for supplies, with each completion netting you rewards along with the aforementioned stamps. The list of available tasks and corresponding rewards is below.

February 2022 is bringing a lot of new and exciting events to Pokemon Go, starting with the Lunar New Year event. More events are planned throughout the month of February, including new Raid Hours featuring legendary Pokemon and Mega Raids featuring the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Houndoom.

Pokemon Go February 2022 Field Research

Catching Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 5 different species of Pokemon Corphish, Krabby, or Paras encounter Catch 5 Pokemon Doduo, Pidgey, or Spearow encounter Catch 7 Pokemon Magikarp encounter Catch 10 Pokemon 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon Tangela encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon 10 Mega Blastoise Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon Dratini or Bagon encounter OR 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Catch a Ditto 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Field Research Tasks Rewards Win 1 Raids Skarmory encounter Win 5 Raids Aerodactyl encounter Win a level 3 or higher Raid Kabuto or Omanyte encounter Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts Nidorina or Nidorino encounter Battle in the Go Battle League Meditite encounter Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Throwing Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Make 3 Great throws Snubbull, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 5 Nice throws Dunsparce encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Make 3 Nice throws in a row 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great throws in a row Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row Spinda encounter Make an Excellent throw 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 3 Excellent throws in a row Gible encounter Make 5 curveball throws in a row Ferroseed encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Misc. Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Hatch an Egg Mantine encounter Hatch 2 Eggs Alomomola encounter Hatch 3 Eggs Chansey encounter Evolve a Pokemon Eevee encounter Walk 2 KM 1 Silver Pinap Berry Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms Sudowoodo encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms Ralts encounter Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon Bellsprout, Oddish, or Seedot encounter

Friend / Buddy Tasks

Field Research Task Rewards Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy Woobat encounter Open 3 Gifts Swirliz or Spritzee encounter Trade a Pokemon Staryu encounter Earn 2 Candies walking with you Buddy Bunnelby encounter Earn 3 Candies walking with you Buddy Stunfisk encounter

Power Up Tasks