Pokemon Go February 2022 Field Research Breakthrough, Tasks, And Rewards

A new month brings plenty of new tasks to complete, including a chance to catch Espurr.

We're already a month through 2022, which means Niantic has added a fresh slate of Field Research tasks to complete in Pokemon Go for the month of February, and a new reward for breakthroughs in Espurr.

To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to collect stamps by completing the Field Research tasks. Only the first task of each day gets you a stamp, however, so you'll need to complete one per day for a week in order to unlock the Research Breakthrough rewards and encounter, with this month's being the psychic kitty Espurr.

To receive new Field Research tasks, you'll need to venture out to your local PokeStop. One task from the pool below will be randomly selected for you when you spin the Photo Disc for supplies, with each completion netting you rewards along with the aforementioned stamps. The list of available tasks and corresponding rewards is below.

February 2022 is bringing a lot of new and exciting events to Pokemon Go, starting with the Lunar New Year event. More events are planned throughout the month of February, including new Raid Hours featuring legendary Pokemon and Mega Raids featuring the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Houndoom.

Pokemon Go February 2022 Field Research

Catching Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost

Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost

500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon

Corphish, Krabby, or Paras encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon

Doduo, Pidgey, or Spearow encounter

Catch 7 Pokemon

Magikarp encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon

200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon

Tangela encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon

500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon

10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon

500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon

10 Mega Blastoise Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon

Dratini or Bagon encounter OR 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Catch a Ditto

1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Battling Tasks

Field Research Tasks

Rewards

Win 1 Raids

Skarmory encounter

Win 5 Raids

Aerodactyl encounter

Win a level 3 or higher Raid

Kabuto or Omanyte encounter

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts

Nidorina or Nidorino encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League

Meditite encounter

Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks

10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Throwing Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Make 3 Great throws

Snubbull, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Make 5 Nice throws

Dunsparce encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Make 3 Nice throws in a row

500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great throws in a row

Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great curveball throws

1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row

1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row

Spinda encounter

Make an Excellent throw

500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Excellent throws in a row

Gible encounter

Make 5 curveball throws in a row

Ferroseed encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row

200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Misc. Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Hatch an Egg

Mantine encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs

Alomomola encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs

Chansey encounter

Evolve a Pokemon

Eevee encounter

Walk 2 KM

1 Silver Pinap Berry

Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms

Sudowoodo encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms

Ralts encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms

200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls

Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon

Bellsprout, Oddish, or Seedot encounter

Friend / Buddy Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy

Woobat encounter

Open 3 Gifts

Swirliz or Spritzee encounter

Trade a Pokemon

Staryu encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with you Buddy

Bunnelby encounter

Earn 3 Candies walking with you Buddy

Stunfisk encounter

Power Up Tasks

Field Research Task

Rewards

Power Up Pokemon 3 times

Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter

Power Up Pokemon 5 times

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter OR 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 10 Mega Charizard Energy, and 10 Mega Blastoise Energy OR 10 Mega Beedrill Energy

Power Up Pokemon 7 times

Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter

