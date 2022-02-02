Pokemon Go February 2022 Field Research Breakthrough, Tasks, And Rewards
A new month brings plenty of new tasks to complete, including a chance to catch Espurr.
We're already a month through 2022, which means Niantic has added a fresh slate of Field Research tasks to complete in Pokemon Go for the month of February, and a new reward for breakthroughs in Espurr.
To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to collect stamps by completing the Field Research tasks. Only the first task of each day gets you a stamp, however, so you'll need to complete one per day for a week in order to unlock the Research Breakthrough rewards and encounter, with this month's being the psychic kitty Espurr.
To receive new Field Research tasks, you'll need to venture out to your local PokeStop. One task from the pool below will be randomly selected for you when you spin the Photo Disc for supplies, with each completion netting you rewards along with the aforementioned stamps. The list of available tasks and corresponding rewards is below.
February 2022 is bringing a lot of new and exciting events to Pokemon Go, starting with the Lunar New Year event. More events are planned throughout the month of February, including new Raid Hours featuring legendary Pokemon and Mega Raids featuring the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Houndoom.
Pokemon Go February 2022 Field Research
Catching Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost
Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, or 5 Poke Balls
Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather boost
500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 5 different species of Pokemon
Corphish, Krabby, or Paras encounter
Catch 5 Pokemon
Doduo, Pidgey, or Spearow encounter
Catch 7 Pokemon
Magikarp encounter
Catch 10 Pokemon
200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon
Tangela encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon
500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon
10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon
500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon
10 Mega Blastoise Energy, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon
Dratini or Bagon encounter OR 1500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Catch a Ditto
1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Battling Tasks
Field Research Tasks
Rewards
Win 1 Raids
Skarmory encounter
Win 5 Raids
Aerodactyl encounter
Win a level 3 or higher Raid
Kabuto or Omanyte encounter
Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts
Nidorina or Nidorino encounter
Battle in the Go Battle League
Meditite encounter
Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks
10 Mega Pidgeot Energy
Throwing Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Make 3 Great throws
Snubbull, Anorith, or Lileep encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Make 5 Nice throws
Dunsparce encounter OR 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Make 3 Nice throws in a row
500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great throws in a row
Onix encounter OR 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great curveball throws
1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Poke Balls, or 5 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great curveball throws in a row
1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Gold Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Make 5 Great curveball throws in a row
Spinda encounter
Make an Excellent throw
500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Excellent throws in a row
Gible encounter
Make 5 curveball throws in a row
Ferroseed encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row
200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Misc. Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Hatch an Egg
Mantine encounter
Hatch 2 Eggs
Alomomola encounter
Hatch 3 Eggs
Chansey encounter
Evolve a Pokemon
Eevee encounter
Walk 2 KM
1 Silver Pinap Berry
Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms
Sudowoodo encounter OR 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms
Ralts encounter
Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms
200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Poke Balls
Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon
Bellsprout, Oddish, or Seedot encounter
Friend / Buddy Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy
Woobat encounter
Open 3 Gifts
Swirliz or Spritzee encounter
Trade a Pokemon
Staryu encounter
Earn 2 Candies walking with you Buddy
Bunnelby encounter
Earn 3 Candies walking with you Buddy
Stunfisk encounter
Power Up Tasks
Field Research Task
Rewards
Power Up Pokemon 3 times
Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter
Power Up Pokemon 5 times
Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter OR 10 Mega Venusaur Energy, 10 Mega Charizard Energy, and 10 Mega Blastoise Energy OR 10 Mega Beedrill Energy
Power Up Pokemon 7 times
Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation