Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Features Cosmoem

The cosmic pokemon, Cosmoem, will arrive in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Evolving Stars Event. The event runs from October 5 at 10 AM to October 11 at 8 PM local time.

Cosmoem is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon, and is the evolution of Cosmog. Players can trigger the evolution by spending 25 Cosmog candies, which can be obtained by completing a new Special Research unlocked during the Evolving Stars Event.

That means you need to have Cosmog already in order to get Cosmeon. Cosmog can be obtained by players via completing Season of Light's first Special Research.

Here's who you will encounter during the event, what raids will be available, and some additional details about Mega Gyarados Raid Day.

Wild Encounters

Kakuna

Pidgeotto

Poliwhirl

Kadabra

Haunter

Rhyhorn

Seadra

Scyther

Eevee

Swinub

Ralts

Duskull

Tynamo

Litwick

Helioptile

Raids

One-Star: Slowpoke, Onix, Scyther, Porygon, Sunkern

Three-Star: Magneton, Rhydon, Togetic, Piloswine

Five-Star: Xerneas (October 8 - 20), Yveltal (September 27 - October 8)

Mega: Mega Manectric (October 8-20), Mega Lopunny (September 27- October 8)

Mega Gyarados Raid Day

October 8 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time

Mega Gyarados will show up more often in raids, increased chance of encountering Shiny Gyarados

Photo Discs at Gyms will give up to five additional Raid Passes

