Pokemon Go Events Confirmed, Next One Starts Soon

Pokemon Go is approaching its first anniversary, and developer Niantic has announced a host of live and in-game events to commemorate the occasion.

On June 13, the developer is kicking off the Solstice in-game event, which makes Ice- and Fire-type Pokemon such as Charmander, Cyndaquil, Houndour, Lapras, Sneasel, and others easier to encounter. Additionally, players will earn extra XP for performing certain actions like throwing Poke Balls accurately, and Lucky Eggs will be available for 50% off from the in-game shop. The event runs for one week and concludes on June 20.

The following month, Niantic will host the first official live event called Pokemon Go Fest. The event takes place in Chicago's Grant Park on July 22 and will let players participate in a "variety of activities," though Niantic hasn't announced further details. Tickets for the event go on sale on June 19 and can be purchased from the official event site.

Niantic has also announced a number of smaller festivities for Europe. From June through September, Pokemon Go events will be held across the continent at Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers. Japan will also have its own Pokemon Go event in August called "Pikachu Outbreak," which will be held in Yokohama. Niantic will also continue its partnership with the Knight Foundation to host other events at "several cities across North America."

Since its release last summer, Pokemon Go has surpassed 750 million downloads. Niantic recently expanded the title with over 80 Pokemon from Pokemon Gold and Silver, and the developer has teased that Legendary Pokemon may be on the way this summer.