Pokemon Go Event Announced For 2022 Pokemon World Championship

The 2022 Pokemon World Championship will take place from August 18 to August 21 in London, England. For those who can't make it to the event in-person, a livestream, starting at 9 AM UTC daily, will also be broadcast over on Pokemon Go's Twitch Channel.

This marks the first time the Pokemon World Championship has been held since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 championships were canceled due to COVID-19. As part of 2022's world championship, Pokemon Go players will get in-game bonuses and the debut of the World Championship 2022 Pikachu.

Event bonuses

Max limit of battle sets: Increased to a total of 100 battles per day

Increased to a total of 100 battles per day Battle league win rewards : 3x stardust

: 3x stardust Timed research tasks: Elite Fast TM, Elite Charged TM, and encounters with World Championships 2022 Pikachu

Wild encounters

Nidoran, Mankey, Machop, Mudkip ,Sableye, Meitite, Swablu, Spheal, Craogunk Dewpider

At a lower probability: Scraggy, Galarian Stunkfisk

Raids

One-Star Raids : World Championships 2022 Pikachu, Galarian Farfetch’d, Marill, Barboach, Timburr, Scraggy

: World Championships 2022 Pikachu, Galarian Farfetch’d, Marill, Barboach, Timburr, Scraggy Three-Star Raids : Primeape, Lickitung, Skarmory

: Primeape, Lickitung, Skarmory Five-Star Raids : Zacian, Zamazenta

: Zacian, Zamazenta Mega Raids: Mega Slowbro

Field Research

Bulbasaur, Rhyhorn, Gastly, Magikarp, Chikorita, Galarian Zigzagoon, Beldum, Galarian Zigzagoon, Fletchling

Featured Attacks

Evolve Rhydon to get a Rhyperior with the Charged Attack Rock Wrecker

Evolve Haunter to get a Gengar with the Charged Attack Shadow Punch

Evolve Magikarp to get a Gyarados with the Charged Attack Aqua Tail

Evolve Metang to get a Metagross with the Charged Attack Meteor Mash

Evolve Fletchinder to get a Talonflame with the Fast Attack Incinerate

In other Pokemon Go news, the finale for Pokemon Go Fest will take place on August 27. Players will find special Pokemon encounters, raids, and more as part of the event. You can check out our Pokemon Go Fest Finale guide for more info.