Pokemon Go Event Announced For 2022 Pokemon World Championship
Find a special pikachu, event bonuses, and more in Pokemon Go.
The 2022 Pokemon World Championship will take place from August 18 to August 21 in London, England. For those who can't make it to the event in-person, a livestream, starting at 9 AM UTC daily, will also be broadcast over on Pokemon Go's Twitch Channel.
This marks the first time the Pokemon World Championship has been held since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 championships were canceled due to COVID-19. As part of 2022's world championship, Pokemon Go players will get in-game bonuses and the debut of the World Championship 2022 Pikachu.
Event bonuses
- Max limit of battle sets: Increased to a total of 100 battles per day
- Battle league win rewards: 3x stardust
- Timed research tasks: Elite Fast TM, Elite Charged TM, and encounters with World Championships 2022 Pikachu
Wild encounters
- Nidoran, Mankey, Machop, Mudkip ,Sableye, Meitite, Swablu, Spheal, Craogunk Dewpider
- At a lower probability: Scraggy, Galarian Stunkfisk
Raids
- One-Star Raids: World Championships 2022 Pikachu, Galarian Farfetch’d, Marill, Barboach, Timburr, Scraggy
- Three-Star Raids: Primeape, Lickitung, Skarmory
- Five-Star Raids: Zacian, Zamazenta
- Mega Raids: Mega Slowbro
Field Research
- Bulbasaur, Rhyhorn, Gastly, Magikarp, Chikorita, Galarian Zigzagoon, Beldum, Galarian Zigzagoon, Fletchling
Featured Attacks
- Evolve Rhydon to get a Rhyperior with the Charged Attack Rock Wrecker
- Evolve Haunter to get a Gengar with the Charged Attack Shadow Punch
- Evolve Magikarp to get a Gyarados with the Charged Attack Aqua Tail
- Evolve Metang to get a Metagross with the Charged Attack Meteor Mash
- Evolve Fletchinder to get a Talonflame with the Fast Attack Incinerate
In other Pokemon Go news, the finale for Pokemon Go Fest will take place on August 27. Players will find special Pokemon encounters, raids, and more as part of the event. You can check out our Pokemon Go Fest Finale guide for more info.
