Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them

Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person.

Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.

Hoopa Unbound returns in Pokemon Go Elite Raids.

The first Elite Raid will feature Hoopa Unbound, a powered-up version of the Kalos region's legendary Pokemon Hoopa. Both Pokemon originally appeared in Pokemon Go during the Season of Mischief in late 2021, with Hoopa Confined made available to Trainers after completing a special questline.

The Elite Raid announcement follows the reveal of Pokemon Go's Halloween event, which will take place across two parts beginning October 20. The event will introduce Ghost- and Dark-type Pokemon into the wild, including a brand-new Mega Raid in Mega Banette, while also increasing the amount of Candy earned through catching or hatching Pokemon.

Pokemon Go is available to download now for free on iOS and Android devices.