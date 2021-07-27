Apex Legends Emergence PS5 Restock Tracker Hearthstone United Cancelled MH Rise Palamute Pokemon Go August New Ghostbusters Trailer

Pokemon Go Developer Working To Reverse False Bans Given To Players

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has acknowledged that players have experienced false bans and is working to reverse them.

By on

Comments

Niantic is currently working to overturn a number of false bans given out to Pokemon Go players. As reported by Eurogamer, the Pokemon Go developer has acknowledged that its anti-cheat system has falsely flagged players for using third-party software and banned them.

Niantic did not say if affected players would receive any compensation for being incorrectly locked out of their accounts nor did it give a timeframe for restoring the accounts. Some Pokemon Go players took to the SilphRoad subreddit to post about the false bans, but the comments made it clear that players did not expect Niantic customer support to respond or reverse the ban prior to the developer's official announcement.

This isn't the first time Niantic's anti-cheat system has given out false bans to players. The system is in place to attempt to prevent people from spoofing their phones and obtaining rare Pokemon from places across the world without actually traveling there. Players who receive a ban will get a short seven-day soft-ban warning, followed by a 30-day ban, and ultimately getting their account locked on the third violation.

Players will hopefully get back access to their accounts ahead of a jam-packed August in Pokemon Go, including Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl-themed raid bosses and an Eevee-focused community day.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon GO
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)