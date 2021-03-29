Pokemon Go Developer May Be Making Smart Glasses With AR Tech

Niantic, the studio behind Pokemon Go, has teased that it's making a new kind of device. Based on the image, it looks to be a new brand of smart glasses.

"Exciting to see the progress we're making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform," founder and CEO John Hanke tweeted.

Exciting to see the progress we’re making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform... pic.twitter.com/yYglk4q89G — John Hanke (@johnhanke) March 29, 2021

In a quote tweet response, Wired senior writer Lauren Goode wrote, "Last time we spoke, Hanke said it will still be a couple of years before we see a truly consumer-friendly AR glasses experience." So we may still be months (or even years) away from getting official confirmation on what this new tech is.

Granted, given the games that Niantic has developed, like the aforementioned Pokemon Go, something like smart glasses with augmented reality (AR) tech makes sense. The creation of smart glasses would also fall in line with the studio's recent deal with Nintendo to make more games that utilize Niantic's real-world AR technology--the first of which has been revealed to be a Pikmin mobile game coming later this year.