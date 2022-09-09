Pokemon Go Developer Announces Marvel: World Of Heroes

During the Disney and Marvel D23 Games Showcase, Niantic closed out the show with the announcement of a new game based in the Marvel Universe. The trailer for the game showed players out in the real world responding to a portal in the sky by holding a phone and using Doctor Strange's abilities, Cyclops' eye beams, and calling Thor's hammer. The camera then zoomed out to show more players firing off various plasma and laser attacks in a public park.

The implication of the trailer is that it will be a competitive augmented reality game with players fighting one another out in the real world, but it also featured the "Not actual gameplay" qualifier on the bottom of the screen, so it's hard to say what the gameplay will be. It's safe to assume, however, given it is a Niantic game, that it will rely on GPS data and will share some mechanics with Pokemon Go.

In a press release for the game Niantic writes, "Players can create their own unique Super Hero identity and origin story. Players will need to patrol their neighborhoods to foil crimes, complete Super Hero missions, and thwart interdimensional threats. As players level up, they will unlock equipment and abilities, and will team up with Marvel Super Heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America and others to battle iconic Super Villains and save the Multiverse from cosmic and earthbound threats."

The game is called Marvel World of Heroes, it is coming next year, 2023, and you can pre-register for the game now at MarvelWOH.com.