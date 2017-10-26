Pokemon Go Dev Will Fix EX Raid Battles

Following several weeks of field-testing, Pokemon Go developer Niantic will be making some changes to the game's upcoming EX Raids. In a post on Twitter today, the developer announced it will adjust the feature before it rolls out globally.

According to the tweet, Niantic will specifically "work to improve the invitation system based on what we heard from you." Unlike a typical Raid Battle, EX Raids are invite-only, meaning players need to receive an invitation in order to participate in one. However, feedback from those who've tested the feature has been negative due to the seemingly random nature with which invitations are distributed.

Niantic first announced EX Raid Battles earlier this summer. Originally dubbed Exclusive Raids, these events will be the only way to capture certain rare Pokemon, like the Legendary Mewtwo. Niantic hasn't detailed what conditions players will need to meet in order to receive an invite, but the developer did say you'll need to have completed a Raid "recently" at the same location the EX Raid is taking place.

Before EX Raids officially roll out, players can still take part in Pokemon Go's new Halloween event, which has introduced a handful of new Ghost-type Pokemon from Gen. 3--such as Duskull, Sableye, and Banette--to the game. Players also still have a few more days to capture the Legendary dogs Entei, Raikou, and Suicune; on October 31, the three Pokemon will rotate to their final region.