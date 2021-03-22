Pokemon Go Dev Making Pikmin Mobile Game

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has partnered with Nintendo to create a mobile game based on the Pikmin franchise. Like Pokemon Go, this new Pikmin game will be designed to encourage folks to walk more.

This upcoming Pikmin game is only the first title in Niantic and Nintendo's new partnership. As detailed in a Niantic blog post, the two companies are planning to work together on future titles, jointly developing games built on Niantic's real-world AR technology. Each will bring to life characters from Nintendo's diverse roster of popular properties.

I wonder how large of a Pikmin army you'll be able to build in this game.

Niantic's Pikmin game is currently slated to release sometime later this year. The developer did not release details on what other mobile apps it has planned that are based on Nintendo franchises.

"We'll share more details about the apps in the coming months," Niantic VP of product management Kei Kawai writes in the blog post. "We're excited to continue building on this partnership as we pursue our mission of encouraging people to explore the world together."