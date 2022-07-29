Pokemon Go Details Its In-Person August Community Day Plans
Players can now easily find meetups thanks to the community day interactive map.
Niantic has announced more details for its in-person meetups for the Pokemon Go August event, which will take place on August 13 from 11 PM to 2 PM local time. Players participating as a group during the event will be eligible to earn additional bonuses. Those unable to attend in-person meetups can still participate in the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day worldwide.
As previously reported, the upcoming in-person event will feature the Galarian Zigzagoon. If it evolves into a Galarian Linoone during the event or five hours afterward, players will be rewarded with a Galarian Obstagoon that knows the charged attack Obstruct.
There will also be a Community Day interactive map, so players can find in-person meetups and locations to find Pokestops to obtain more items during the event.
To participate in the event, players must purchase a $1 ticket to gain access to the Galarian Zigzagoon. After purchasing the tickets, they'll receive a special research story and field notes on the Galarian Zigzagoon.
The following items will be included as a community day bonus:
- 3 Catch Stardust
- 2 Catch Candy
- 2 Chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon
- 3 Hour Lure Modules
- 3 Hour Incenses
- Snapshot surprise
Players can look forward to the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 in-person event in Sapporo, Japan. You can purchase tickets now by visiting the Niantic website.
