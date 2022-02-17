Pokemon Go Deoxys Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Pokemon Go's next special five star raid is now on, and trainers should prepare for multiple scenarios with this multi-formed 'mon. Deoxys from the Hoenn region has been named as the latest Pokemon Go five-star raid, running from now until March 1. Deoxys has four different Formes--the game's spelling, not ours--with each one taking a four-day shift at the top of the raid food chain, as listed on the February 2022 event schedule. Catching all four of these Formes will require being vigilant on the raid front, so if you want to be prepared for this fearsome foursome check out our tips below.

This is but one of Deoxys's four Formes, and all four will be available between now and March 1.

Deoxys raid schedule

As mentioned, Deoxys and its many forms will begin appearing in five-star raids on February 16, and complete their latest stint on March 1. The full schedule looks like this:

Normal Forme (February 16-19)

(February 16-19) Attack Forme (February 19-22)

(February 19-22) Defense Forme (February 22-25)

(February 22-25) Speed Forme (February 25-March 1)

Unfortunately, the game does not follow any set schedules with its raid--you won't be able to Forme up a part and head to a Gym with a guaranteed opportunity to take it on--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out.

There is one hope for those who need a Deoxys appearance though: Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour on Wednesday nights. Two of the four Forms will feature as part of the weekly Raid Hour--February 16 and 23 from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. Normal Forme will be available on February 16, while Speed Forme will be the featured foe on February 23. If you want to find a raid knowing it'll be a Deoxys, gather your friends and head out after dinner Wednesday night.

Deoxys weaknesses and counters

All four of Deoxys's Formes are pure Psychic-type Pokemon, meaning planning for them won't be difficult from a countering standpoint. Bug-, Dark-, and Ghost-type Pokemon are your best bets for these battles, as all three are super effective against Psychics.

Gengar--and especially its Mega form--or Chandelure will be a huge help in this battle, especially if you have one of either with a double Ghost-type moveset. For Dark-type Pokemon we'd recommend Zoroark or Weavile, while Genesect (Shock Drive version) and Escavalier are the best Bug-type options.

Types to avoid

Psychic-types only hold advantages over two types in Pokemon Go: themselves and Fighting-types. As such, don't bring Lucario, Machamp, Alakazam, Mewtwo, or any other Fighting- or Psychic-types to the battle, or you'll find yourself knocked out very quickly. Just focus on the Bug-, Dark-, and Ghost-type moves and you should be able to add Deoxys to your Poke-roster.

Once you've captured the DNA Pokemon for yourself, get it ready for the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Johto and the Poke Ball Prep Rally coming up soon.