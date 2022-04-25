Pokemon Go Community Day May 2022 Will Rock With Alolan Geodude

Pokemon fans should get ready to rock and roll(out) for the next Pokemon Go Community Day, as Alolan Geodude will be the headline Pokemon in May.

The Electric- and Rock-type Pokemon will be featured for all three hours of the Pokemon Go Community Day event in May, which runs Saturday, May 21 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Players who evolve Alolan Geodude to its final form, Alolan Golem, will earn the special fast attack Rollout.

The Electric- and Rock-type Alolan Geodude is next for the Community Day celebration.

Special events and perks that will also be available during the Pokemon Go Community Day for May are as follows:

Special Research Players can access a Community Day exclusive set of Special Research tasks under the name "A Rocky Road" by purchasing a $1 ticket from the item shop. Tickets to this exclusive Special Research event can now be gifted to a friend.

Event Bonuses Triple the amount of Stardust earned for catching Pokemon Double the amount of Candy earned for catching Pokemon Lure Module duration increased to three hours Incense duration increased to three hours Chances of getting a Geodude Candy XL from catching Alolan Geodude are doubled One extra Special Trade both during the event and up to two hours after the event concludes Maximum: two per day Trades made during the event or up to two hours afterward will cost half the Stardust Snapshot surprises and event-themed stickers

Group Bonuses If enough Pokémon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, the tripled Stardust from catching Pokemon will become quadrupled for 30 minutes.

Event Bundle A Community Day Box will be available for 975 PokéCoins, and will include one Super Incubator, one Lucky Egg, one Elite Fast TM and one Star Piece.



The Alolan Geodude Pokemon Go Community Day follows the Stufful spotlight event, which took place April 23. This is also the first-ever Community Day to feature a single regional variant Pokemon, with the Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew combo Community Day in March being the first to feature any regional variant at all.