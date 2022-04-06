Pokemon Go Community Day In-Person Meetups Will Return Across The World In April
Niantic has announced a list of cities across the globe where players can gather and play together.
After the global pandemic halted live meetups, Niantic has announced that the April Pokemon Go Community Day will be marked with in-person events in cities around the world.
The Stufful Community Day on April 23 will also see special events taking place in specific cities both in the U.S. and abroad. Two types of events--in-person meetups and Pokestops with enhanced item counts--will be available, and players can find the events closest to them on this Google Map.
In the U.S., in-person meetups are slated for Atlanta, Georgia's Woodruff Park, New York City's South Seaport District, and Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, among others. The full list of in-person meetup locations as provided by Niantic is below:
Phoenix, AZ: Patriots Park/CityScape
Oakland, CA: Jack London Square
Washington D.C., DC: The Wharf
Atlanta, GA: Woodruff Park
Chicago, IL: Maggie Daley Park
Indianapolis, IN: White River State Park
Owensboro, KY: Owensboro Convention Center/Owensboro Sportscenter
St. Louis, MO: Tower Grove Park
New York City, NY: South Seaport District
Houston, TX: Discovery Green
Dallas, TX: Klyde Warren Park
Austin, TX: Republic Square Park
Seattle, WA: Seattle Center
Jacksonville, FL: Sandlot
Los Angeles, CA: Grand Park
Enhanced Pokestops can be found both in cities with in-person meetups and separate locations, like the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California and Universal Citywalk in Orlando, Florida. The list of enhanced Pokestop locations is as follows:
Austin, TX: Texas Capitol
Bellevue, WA: Bellevue Downtown Park
Bloomington, MN: Mall of America
Boston, MA: Boston Common
Chicago, IL: Millennium Park
Honolulu, HI: Ala Moana Regional Park
Jacksonville, FL: St. Johns Town Center
Las Vegas, NV: Sunset Park
Los Angeles, CA: Santa Monica Pier
Milwaukee, WI: Catalano Square
Naperville, IL: Downtown Park
New York City, NY: Bryant Park
Northridge, CA: California State University, Northridge
Orlando, FL: Universal Citywalk and Waterford Lakes Town Center
Sacramento, CA: California State Capitol Park
San Antonio, TX: Hemisfair Park and Tower of the Americas
San Diego, CA: Plaza de Panama - Balboa Park
San Francisco, CA: Golden Gate Park (San Francisco Botanical Garden) and Pier 39
Sanford, FL: University of Central Florida
Savannah, GA: Telfair Square
Stockton, CA: University of the Pacific
Tucson, AZ: Reid Park and the University of Arizona
