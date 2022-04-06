Pokemon Go Community Day In-Person Meetups Will Return Across The World In April

After the global pandemic halted live meetups, Niantic has announced that the April Pokemon Go Community Day will be marked with in-person events in cities around the world.

The Stufful Community Day on April 23 will also see special events taking place in specific cities both in the U.S. and abroad. Two types of events--in-person meetups and Pokestops with enhanced item counts--will be available, and players can find the events closest to them on this Google Map.

Trainers will be able to gather in-person to catch Stufful during its Community Day April 23.

In the U.S., in-person meetups are slated for Atlanta, Georgia's Woodruff Park, New York City's South Seaport District, and Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, among others. The full list of in-person meetup locations as provided by Niantic is below:

Phoenix, AZ : Patriots Park/CityScape

Oakland, CA : Jack London Square

Washington D.C ., DC: The Wharf

Atlanta, GA : Woodruff Park

Chicago, IL : Maggie Daley Park

Indianapolis, IN : White River State Park

Owensboro, KY : Owensboro Convention Center/Owensboro Sportscenter

St. Louis, MO : Tower Grove Park

New York City, NY : South Seaport District

Houston, TX : Discovery Green

Dallas, TX: Klyde Warren Park

Austin, TX : Republic Square Park

Seattle, WA : Seattle Center

Jacksonville, FL : Sandlot

Los Angeles, CA: Grand Park

Enhanced Pokestops can be found both in cities with in-person meetups and separate locations, like the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California and Universal Citywalk in Orlando, Florida. The list of enhanced Pokestop locations is as follows: