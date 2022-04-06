Pokemon Go Community Day In-Person Meetups Will Return Across The World In April

Niantic has announced a list of cities across the globe where players can gather and play together.

After the global pandemic halted live meetups, Niantic has announced that the April Pokemon Go Community Day will be marked with in-person events in cities around the world.

The Stufful Community Day on April 23 will also see special events taking place in specific cities both in the U.S. and abroad. Two types of events--in-person meetups and Pokestops with enhanced item counts--will be available, and players can find the events closest to them on this Google Map.

Trainers will be able to gather in-person to catch Stufful during its Community Day April 23.
In the U.S., in-person meetups are slated for Atlanta, Georgia's Woodruff Park, New York City's South Seaport District, and Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, among others. The full list of in-person meetup locations as provided by Niantic is below:

  • Phoenix, AZ: Patriots Park/CityScape

  • Oakland, CA: Jack London Square

  • Washington D.C., DC: The Wharf

  • Atlanta, GA: Woodruff Park

  • Chicago, IL: Maggie Daley Park

  • Indianapolis, IN: White River State Park

  • Owensboro, KY: Owensboro Convention Center/Owensboro Sportscenter

  • St. Louis, MO: Tower Grove Park

  • New York City, NY: South Seaport District

  • Houston, TX: Discovery Green

  • Dallas, TX: Klyde Warren Park

  • Austin, TX: Republic Square Park

  • Seattle, WA: Seattle Center

  • Jacksonville, FL: Sandlot

  • Los Angeles, CA: Grand Park

Enhanced Pokestops can be found both in cities with in-person meetups and separate locations, like the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California and Universal Citywalk in Orlando, Florida. The list of enhanced Pokestop locations is as follows:

  • Austin, TX: Texas Capitol

  • Bellevue, WA: Bellevue Downtown Park

  • Bloomington, MN: Mall of America

  • Boston, MA: Boston Common

  • Chicago, IL: Millennium Park

  • Honolulu, HI: Ala Moana Regional Park

  • Jacksonville, FL: St. Johns Town Center

  • Las Vegas, NV: Sunset Park

  • Los Angeles, CA: Santa Monica Pier

  • Milwaukee, WI: Catalano Square

  • Naperville, IL: Downtown Park

  • New York City, NY: Bryant Park

  • Northridge, CA: California State University, Northridge

  • Orlando, FL: Universal Citywalk and Waterford Lakes Town Center

  • Sacramento, CA: California State Capitol Park

  • San Antonio, TX: Hemisfair Park and Tower of the Americas

  • San Diego, CA: Plaza de Panama - Balboa Park

  • San Francisco, CA: Golden Gate Park (San Francisco Botanical Garden) and Pier 39

  • Sanford, FL: University of Central Florida

  • Savannah, GA: Telfair Square

  • Stockton, CA: University of the Pacific

  • Tucson, AZ: Reid Park and the University of Arizona

