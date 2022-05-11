Pokemon Go Community Day Events Are Happening Around The World On May 21

Pokemon Go is starting to stretch its legs and get back into the world. A handful of Pokemon Go Fests are happening in July, but ahead of those events, Niantic has announced that Community Day will be happening around the world on May 21.

Why a tropical Alolan Geodude is on top of a snowy mountain is unclear.

On May 21, between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM in your local time, you can meet with other Pokemon Go players and representatives from developer Niantic to receive additional in-game items from your PokeStop spins, as well as physical swag you can appreciate in the real world. Alolan Geodude will also appear prominently at these events and there is a chance you will be able to catch a shiny one. You can check the Community Day map to see if the event will be happening near you.

Trainers, get ready to rock during #PokemonGOCommunityDay on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time! Alolan Geodude is already warmed up. 💪 #MeetYouOutThere pic.twitter.com/qAczdizdUG — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 11, 2022

