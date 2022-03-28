Pokemon Go Community Day Classic Returns April 10 With Mudkip In The Spotlight

Hey Pokemon Trainers: Niantic heard you like Mudkips. It does too, so much so that it's chosen the Water-type starter from Hoenn for the next Pokemon Go Community Day Classic in a few short weeks.

The Community Day Classic is confirmed for April 10 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, with Mudkip as the featured Pokemon. Mudkip will appear more frequently in the wild, Shiny versions will become more frequent, and anyone who evolves Mudkip to its final form Swampert during the event will gain the special charged attack Hydro Cannon.

Here's a quick glimpse of what Pokemon Go will look like April 10 from 2 PM - 5 PM local time.

The Mudkip Community Day Classic is only the second-ever "classic" version of the in-game event, the first featuring Bulbasaur back in January. GameSpot asked Niantic live game director Michael Steranka about the Community Day Classic when it was first announced, and he described it as a way for new players to find older Pokemon, saying, "We see millions of people come into the game every year and they've missed out. We want to make sure everyone is able to get access to these Pokemon."

The full list of bonuses and features for the Community Day Classic is below:

Special Research An exclusive Special Research tasks can be purchased for $1 during the event, offering special rewards.

Event Bonuses Triple experience earned for every Pokemon caught Incense will last for three hours instead of 30 minutes. All Lure Module types will last for three hours instead of 30 minutes. A surprise is teased for those who take snapshots of Pokemon during the event.

Event Bundle Players can collect 30 Ultra Balls free of charge. A special one-time purchase Community Day Box containing will be available for 1,280 PokéCoins.



This new Community Day Classic will come during a busy April for Pokemon Go, with multiple events and raids being added throughout the month. The next Community Day--that one featuring Stufful making its Pokemon Go debut--will kick off two weeks later on April 23, also from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.