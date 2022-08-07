Pokemon Go Celebrates Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day
Pokemon Go players are being rewarded for completing the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day global challenges.
Niantic has announced that players worldwide have worked together to complete the global challenge for Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day in Pokemon Go. The reward event will take place August 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time.
As a reward for completing the global challenge, players will be rewarded with Ultra Unlock bonuses for Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day. Players will also be rewarded with the following:
- 2x Catch XP
- 2x Candy for transferring Pokémon
- 2 additional Special Trades (max 4 for the day)
- Trades made during the event will require 75% less Stardust, replacing the previous bonus of 50% less Stardust for trades
As previously reported, to participate in the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day, you'll need to purchase a ticket for $1. Once a ticket is purchased, you'll receive a special research story and field notes on the Galarian Zigzagoon.
The following items will be included as a community day bonus:
- 3 Catch Stardust
- 2 Catch Candy
- 2 Chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon
- 3 Hour Lure Modules
- 3 Hour Incenses
- Snapshot surprise
Players can look forward to the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 in-person event in Sapporo, Japan, from August 10 to August 16. You can purchase tickets now by visiting the Niantic website.
Pokemon Go is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Googe Play.
