Pokemon Go Bidoof Day Event Set For July 1

Niantic is capping off Pokemon Go's Bidoof Breakout event with a Bidoof Day on July 1. The event will feature increased Bidoof spawns and a number of other bonuses, including a free Special Research story, extra catch XP, and more.

Throughout Bidoof Day, Niantic says that Bidoof will appear in the wild at "an incredibly high rate." Additionally, Bidoof will be the only Pokemon you can encounter in one-, three-, and five-star Raids, and you'll have a chance to catch Shiny Bidoof.

On top of the increased spawns, any Bidoof that you capture during the event will know the Fighting-type move Superpower, and you'll be able to teach them Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, or Thunderbolt via Charged TMs. Team Go Rocket grunts will also have Shadow Bidoof in their parties, giving you a chance to catch the Shadow variant as well.

As previously mentioned, Niantic will also offer a free Special Research story themed around Bidoof during the event. "This will be the first Special Research in which you’ll make choices that’ll affect the research's story and some parts of your event experience," Niantic says. One of the rewards you'll earn for completing the Special Research is a special Bidoof Hat avatar item for your trainer.

Finally, Niantic is giving out increased catch XP during Bidoof Day. You'll earn four times as much XP for catching Pokemon as usual during the event. You can read more details on the official Pokemon Go blog.

Bidoof Day isn't the only event on the horizon. July's Community Day takes place this Saturday, July 3. The featured Pokemon this month is Tepig, the Fire-type starter from Pokemon Black and White. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is set to follow on July 17 and 18. Day 2 of the event will feature every Legendary Pokemon to have appeared in Go so far.