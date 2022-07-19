Pokemon Go August Community Day Date, Times, Bonuses, And More
Pokemon Go will feature Galarian Zigzagoon for Community Day.
Niantic, the studio behind Pokemon Go, has announced details for the upcoming Pokemon Go community day in August. The community day will take place on August 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time and will feature the Galarian Zigzagoon.
When the Galarian Zigzagoon evolves into a Galarian Linoone during the event or five hours afterward, players will be rewarded with a Galarian Obstagoon that knows the charged attack Obstruct. Players will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to gain access to the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day for $1. Upon purchasing the ticket, they'll also receive a special research story and field notes on the Galarian Zigzagoon.
The following items will be included as a community day bonus:
- 3 Catch Stardust
- 2 Catch Candy
- 2 Chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon
- 3 Hour Lure Modules
- 3 Hour Incenses
- Snapshot surprise
If players catch any pokemon via a Lure Module, a wild Galarian Linoone will appear next to the lured Pokestop. Any trades during the event or five hours afterward will cost 50% less Stardust, and one special trade can be made three times a day. Players who complete the Timed Research by catching 100 Zigzagoon will be eligible to receive Obstagoon avatar items.
There'll also be a bonus raid from 2 PM to 7 PM local time, and players who defeat Galarian Linoone in a four-star Raid Battle will see more Galarian Zigzagoon appear in a 300-meter radius around the gym for the next 30 minutes.
For more Pokemon Go news, check out these stories:
- The Best Cards We Pulled From The Pokemon TCG Pokemon Go Expansion
- Pokemon Go's In-Person July Community Day Takes Place On July 17
- Pokemon Go Players Complete Global Challenges To Unlock Additional Bonuses
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation