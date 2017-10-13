Pokemon Go AR Photography Contest Is Underway

From now until October 25, catch your best shots of Pokemon in Pokemon Go for a chance to win some Pokemon Go swag. The top ten AR photographers will get their hands on a Pokemon Go Plus accessory, a poster signed by the Niantic team, and wireless Bluetooth headphones.

To participate, take a screenshot in-game and share it on Instagram with the hashtag #PokemonGoContest. Make sure not to include people in your shots though--this is all about your favorite pocket monsters.

Judges will be looking at three main components for each entry: originality, creativity, and fun. While most Pokemon will be lurking in the tall grasses around home, the best way to get your hands on the prizes will be venturing out to new horizons. The ten winners will be selected and notified via Instagram direct message on October 25.

For more on the contest rules, head on over to Niantic's website here. Even more Pokemon Go fun is lurking around the corner with yet another seasonal Halloween event.