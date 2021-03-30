Pokemon Go April Fool's Day Event Returns April 1

Pokemon Go's April Fool's Day event is returning on April 1. The event runs the entire day and features various "tricky" Pokemon such as Aipom and Croagunk, as well as increased appearances of Team Go Rocket grunts.

Throughout the April Fool's Day event, Aipom, Croagunk, Purrloin, and other mischievous monsters will appear in the wild more frequently than usual. Ditto will also be much more common during the event, and this time, you may find it disguised as a Pokemon it hasn't replicated before in Pokemon Go.

In addition to the increased Pokemon spawns, Team Go Rocket grunts will appear in balloons and PokeStops more frequently throughout the event, and they'll only have Shadow Aipom in their teams. A new set of Team Go Rocket Timed Research will also be available starting April 1. Completing this will net you various rewards including a Super Rocket Radar, which you can use to battle Rocket leader Giovanni.

Pokemon Go's April Fool's Day event runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM local time. You can read more details on the official Pokemon Go blog.

That isn't the only Pokemon Go event on the horizon. Niantic is holding a spring-themed event in the game from April 4-8. Throughout that event, you'll be able to catch flower crown-wearing versions of Pikachu and Chansey in the wild, along with other spring-themed Pokemon. Shiny Bunnelby and Shiny Chansey will also be appearing, and there will be event-exclusive Research tasks and other bonuses.

After that, Pokemon Go's April Community Day will take place on April 11. The featured Pokemon this month is Snivy, and if you can evolve it all the way into its final form, Serperior, during the event or up to two hours afterward, it'll learn the Community Day-exclusive move Frenzy Plant.