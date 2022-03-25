Pokemon Go April 2022 Plans Include Multiple Events, New Raids, and New Legendary Pokemon

Niantic has revealed its April 2022 plans for Pokemon Go, with multiple weekly events, raids, and Pokemon Spotlight Hours coming through the month.

Four limited-time events will run throughout the month, each with its own central theme:

April 1: April Fools' 2-Oh?-22

April 3 - 7: All Hands Rocket Retreat

April 12 - 18: Spring Into Spring

April 20 - 25: Sustainability Week

Tapu Bulu charges into Pokemon Go as a five-star raid in April.

Multiple legendary Pokemon will be making their way to five-star raids throughout April, including the next Alolan legendary in Tapu Bulu and the Therian Formes of both Thundurus and Landorus. The schedule for April's raids looks like this:

Raid Hours will also continue in April, with a special Raid Hour highlighting a specific five-star raid Pokemon every Wednesday from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. The list of featured Pokemon is as follows:

April 6: Thundurus Therian Forme

April 13 and 20: Tapu Bulu

April 27: Landorus Therian Forme

Finally, a Pokemon Spotlight Hour will occur every Tuesday from 6 PM to 7 PM local time, each week featuring a different Pokemon more frequently in the wild with a special bonus to match. Here's the rundown of spotlighted Pokemon and bonuses:

April 5 Pokemon: Stunky Bonus: Amount of Candy earned when transferring a Pokemon is doubled

April 12 Pokemon: Bunnelby Bonus: Amount of XP earned through evolving a Pokemon is doubled

April 19 Pokemon: Oddish Bonus: Amount of Stardust earned by catching a Pokemon is doubled

April 26 Pokemon: Sunshine Form Cherrim Bonus: Amount of XP earned for catching a Pokemon is doubled



The Pokemon Go April 2022 event schedule will begin just as the current event, Lush Jungle, is wrapping up. If you've finished all of the events and need some extra challenges before April begins, try taking on the current five-star raid Tapu Lele or Mega Charizard Y in a Mega Raid.