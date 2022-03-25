Pokemon Go April 2022 Plans Include Multiple Events, New Raids, and New Legendary Pokemon
Four special events and multiple new raids highlight a busy April in Pokemon Go.
Niantic has revealed its April 2022 plans for Pokemon Go, with multiple weekly events, raids, and Pokemon Spotlight Hours coming through the month.
Four limited-time events will run throughout the month, each with its own central theme:
- April 1: April Fools' 2-Oh?-22
- April 3 - 7: All Hands Rocket Retreat
- April 12 - 18: Spring Into Spring
- April 20 - 25: Sustainability Week
Multiple legendary Pokemon will be making their way to five-star raids throughout April, including the next Alolan legendary in Tapu Bulu and the Therian Formes of both Thundurus and Landorus. The schedule for April's raids looks like this:
- Now Until Tuesday, April 5: Tapu Lele and Mega Charizard Y
- April 5 - 12: Thundurus Therian Forme and Mega Manectric
- April 12 - 26: Tapu Bulu
- April 12 - 29: Mega Pidgeot
- April 26 - May 3: Landorus Therian Forme
- April 29 - May 3: TBA
Raid Hours will also continue in April, with a special Raid Hour highlighting a specific five-star raid Pokemon every Wednesday from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. The list of featured Pokemon is as follows:
- April 6: Thundurus Therian Forme
- April 13 and 20: Tapu Bulu
- April 27: Landorus Therian Forme
Finally, a Pokemon Spotlight Hour will occur every Tuesday from 6 PM to 7 PM local time, each week featuring a different Pokemon more frequently in the wild with a special bonus to match. Here's the rundown of spotlighted Pokemon and bonuses:
- April 5
- Pokemon: Stunky
- Bonus: Amount of Candy earned when transferring a Pokemon is doubled
- April 12
- Pokemon: Bunnelby
- Bonus: Amount of XP earned through evolving a Pokemon is doubled
- April 19
- Pokemon: Oddish
- Bonus: Amount of Stardust earned by catching a Pokemon is doubled
- April 26
- Pokemon: Sunshine Form Cherrim
- Bonus: Amount of XP earned for catching a Pokemon is doubled
The Pokemon Go April 2022 event schedule will begin just as the current event, Lush Jungle, is wrapping up. If you've finished all of the events and need some extra challenges before April begins, try taking on the current five-star raid Tapu Lele or Mega Charizard Y in a Mega Raid.
