Pokemon Go April 2021 Event Schedule: Legendary Raids, Spring Event, And More

With April just around the corner, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has outlined a new slate of events and activities set to kick off soon in the game. In addition to April's Community Day, the studio will hold a variety of events next month, from new Team Go Rocket Timed Research to a spring-themed celebration and more. You can read up on Pokemon Go's biggest April 2021 events below.

April 2021 Research Breakthrough Reward: Frillish

Niantic is rolling out new Field Research tasks along with a new Research Breakthrough reward beginning April 1. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough in April, you'll earn a chance to catch male Frillish. To achieve a Research Breakthrough, you'll need to amass seven stamps in the game. You'll get one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day.

Tornadus, Thundurus, And Landorus Raids

Therian Forme Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus

The Legendary Forces of Nature will appear in five-star Raids throughout April as well. Therian Forme Tornadus will make its debut in the game during the first half of the month, with Therian Forme Landorus following during the second half. Before April ends, all three Legendaries will return to Raids in their Incarnate forms. You can see the full Legendary Raid schedule for April 2021 below:

March 30 - April 13: Therian Forme Tornadus

April 13 - April 27: Therian Forme Landorus

April 27 - TBD: Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus

Mega Raids

Pokemon Go's current crop of Mega Raid bosses--Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow--are slated to appear until April 4. After that, Niantic teases that a "surprise Mega-Evolved Pokemon" will make its debut in the game. That monster will appear in Mega Raids through the rest of the month, while a few other Mega Pokemon will rotate out over the next few weeks. You can see the Mega Raid schedule for April below:

April 4 - April 30: "Surprise" Mega-Evolved Pokemon

April 5 - April 20: Mega Gengar and Mega Manectric

April 20 - TBD: Mega Venusaur and Mega Abomasnow

April Pokemon Spotlight Hours

Every Tuesday evening in April, Niantic will spotlight a specific Pokemon and bonus for one hour, from 6-7 PM local time. The full schedule of April's Spotlight Hours is as follows:

Date Spotlight Pokemon Special Bonus April 6 Buneary 2x transfer Candy April 13 Mankey 2x evolution XP April 20 Grimer 2x catch Stardust April 27 Finneon 2x catch XP

April Community Day

April's Community Day Pokemon: Snivy

April's Community Day is set for Sunday, April 11. The event runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, and the featured Pokemon this month is the Gen 5 starter Snivy. Not only will Snivy appear in the wild more frequently than usual throughout the event, but any that you can evolve all the way into Serperior will learn the Community Day-exclusive move Frenzy Plant.

Other April Events

Niantic has teased a few other events for April. The studio hasn't announced too many details about these just yet, but it offered a quick overview of some events and activities on the horizon next month.

Team Go Rocket Timed Research

Niantic is rolling out another line of Team Go Rocket Timed Research tasks from April 1-8. Completing these will net you a Super Rocket Radar, which will allow you to track down and battle Team Rocket leader Giovanni. The villainous trainer will have a Shadow Zapdos at his command this time around, and you'll have a chance to rescue it if you defeat him.

Spring Into Spring

Niantic is holding a spring-themed event from April 4-8. Throughout the event, the studio says there will be "spring- and egg-themed surprises," and you'll have a chance to catch Chansey, Blissey, and Happiny wearing flower crowns.

Rivals' Week

The Rivals' Week event takes place from April 13-18. That event will spotlight Pokemon that are rivals, including a few that will be making their debut in the game for the first time.

Sustainability Week

Niantic is following Rivals' Week with a Sustainability Week. Throughout that event, Pokemon like Grimer and Trubbish will appear in the wild more frequently than usual.

Friendship Day

Niantic is holding a new kind of event called Friendship Day on April 24, although no further details have been announced yet.