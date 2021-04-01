Pokemon Go April 2021 Community Day: Shiny Snivy, Community Day Move, And More

April has officially begun, which means Pokemon Go's April Community Day is just around the corner. This month's event takes place on Sunday, April 11, and it features the Grass-type Pokemon Snivy. To help you prepare for the event, here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's April Community Day.

April 2021 Featured Pokemon: Snivy

The featured Pokemon for April's Community Day is Snivy, the Grass-type starter from Pokemon Black and White. All throughout the event, Snivy will appear in the wild more frequently than usual, making this a good opportunity to catch as many as you can and stock up on Snivy Candy, which you'll need to evolve the Pokemon.

Snivy

The increased Snivy spawns also means you'll have more chances to catch a Shiny Snivy. While Shiny variants will still be rare, you should be able to find a few with a little persistence. You'll increase your chances of encountering a Shiny Snivy by using an Incense during the event.

April's Community Day Move: Frenzy Plant

If you can evolve Servine--Snivy's evolved form--into Serperior during the event or up to two hours afterward, the Pokemon will know Frenzy Plant. This powerful Grass-type Charged Attack can only be learned during Community Days, so you'll need to evolve Servine within the designated time frame to get the move.

April's Community Day Hours

April's Community Day will once again run for six hours, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. This means you'll have until 7 PM local time to evolve Servine into a Serperior that knows Frenzy Plant.

Community Day Special Research

In addition to increased Snivy spawns, there will be an event-exclusive Special Research story focused on Snivy during this month's Community Day. The Special Research story is called Snivy in the Sunshine, and you'll need to purchase a virtual ticket to access it. This ticket costs $1 USD and will be sold in Pokemon Go's in-game shop ahead of the event.

Other Community Day Bonuses

A few other bonuses will be active during April's Community Day. First, you'll earn triple the normal amount of Stardust each time you capture a Pokemon during the event. On top of that, any Incense that you use will remain active for three hours rather than the standard 60 minutes. Finally, a special Community Day item bundle will be on sale in Pokemon Go's in-game shop. The bundle costs 1,280 PokeCoins and includes the following: