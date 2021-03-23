Pokemon Go April 2021 Community Day Features Snivy

Pokemon Go's next Community Day is set for Sunday, April 11, developer Niantic has announced. The featured Pokemon for next month's event will be Snivy, the Grass-type starter from Pokemon Black and White, and there will be a new paid Special Research story and other bonuses.

Throughout the April Community Day, Snivy will appear in the wild much more frequently than usual, making this a good opportunity to stock up on Snivy Candy. On top of that, you'll also have a better chance to find Shiny Snivy during the event.

🍃 Attention, Trainers! We’re excited to announce that April’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay will feature Snivy, the Grass Snake Pokémon! 🍃 https://t.co/d9NW6wNEM5 pic.twitter.com/3kWo6ca0fi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 23, 2021

Additionally, Snivy's final form, Serperior, will be able to learn a special event-exclusive move. Any Servine that you evolve into Serperior during the event or up to two hours afterward will automatically know the Grass-type Charged Attack Frenzy Plant, which normally can't be learned outside of Community Days.

As previously mentioned, Niantic will also offer a new paid Special Research story centered on Snivy during April's Community Day. The Research story is called Snivy in the Sunshine, and you'll need to purchase a virtual ticket to access it. These cost $1 USD and will be sold in Pokemon Go's in-game shop ahead of the event.

A few other bonuses will be available during the Community Day as well. First, any Incense you use will remain active for three hours. You'll also earn triple the usual amount of Stardust each time you catch a Pokemon during the event. Finally, Niantic will sell a special Community Day bundle in Pokemon Go's in-game shop. This will cost 1,280 PokeCoins and contains the following items:

50 Ultra Balls

4 Star Pieces

4 Mossy Lure Modules

1 Elite Charged TM

Pokemon Go's April Community Day runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. You can read more details about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Weather Week event begins March 24. Throughout that event, Pokemon that are fond of rainy or windy weather will appear more frequently than usual during the event, and you'll have your first chance to catch Shiny Rain Form Castform in the game. Therian Forme Thundurus is also appearing in five-star Raids until March 30.

In other news, Niantic is teaming up with Nintendo to develop a Pikmin mobile app. Few details have been revealed thus far, but Niantic says the app will launch later this year and "will include gameplay activities to encourage walking and make walking more delightful."