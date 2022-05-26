Pokemon Go Announces Dates For Its Next Three Community Days

Here are the Community Day dates for June, July, and August.

By on

Comments

Pokemon Go's Season of Alola is coming to a close soon, meaning a new season of content is on its way. With this season's final Community Day now over and done with, Niantic is preparing trainers for the as-yet unnamed next season's Community Days.

The next three months' Community Days now have dates, so trainers can plan to make the most of the events' temporary bonuses and catch featured Pokemon. Here are the dates for Community Days in June, July, and August:

  • Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Saturday, August 13, 2022

The new events will be a part of Pokemon Go's upcoming season, which Niantic hasn't yet revealed any details for. The current Season of Alola still has a few days to go, however, with one final event stretching until the season ends on May 31. The final event gives trainers a last-minute opportunity to catch up on the season's content, including more chances to encounter Alolan Pokemon.

Niantic is finally re-starting in-person events this year, for the first time since before the pandemic, with a Berlin event first up on the list, and Sapporo following after.

