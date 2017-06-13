Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Begins Today

E3's Nintendo press conference in Los Angeles may be the center of action for many Pokemon fans today, but Pokemon Go players across the globe have reason to get excited wherever they are. Today kicks off the first in-game event of the summer.

The Solstice Event starts today at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, and there are tons of bonuses to playing over the next week. Up until June 20, there will be increased encounter rates for some favorite Fire-type and Ice-type Pokemon and their evolutions, including:

Charmander

Cyndaquil

Houndour

Swinub

Sneasel

You'll also get increased XP for in-game actions like Curveballs, Nice Throws, Great Throws, Excellent Throws, and more. Of course, Lucky Eggs will be half-off in the in-game shop, meaning you can really clean up on XP over the next week.

The Solstice Event is just one of the ways the game is celebrating its one-year anniversary. On July 22, the game's first ever official real-world event will take place in Chicago's Grant Park. Pokemon Go Fest will bring players together to take part in "a variety of exciting activities." Tickets go on sale here on June 19 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Nintendo's press conference begins this morning at 9 AM PT. Check out GameSpot's E3 coverage for all the breaking news and games announcements, including any updates on Pokemon Stars, rumored to be a version of Pokemon Sun and Moon coming for Nintendo Switch.