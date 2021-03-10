Pokemon Go Adds Therian Forme Thundurus, Mega Manectric, And More Next Week

Niantic is kicking off an Electric Pokemon-themed event in Pokemon Go next week. The Charge Up event begins at 10 AM local time on March 16, and it introduces Therian Forme Thundurus to the game, on top of increased Electric Pokemon spawns, new Research tasks to complete, and more.

Therian Forme Thundurus will begin appearing in five-star Raids when the event starts, marking the first time you can catch this version of the Gen 5 Legendary in Pokemon Go. That's not the only new form debuting, however; Niantic is also introducing Mega Manectric as a Mega Raid boss during the event. Defeating it will net you Manectric Mega Energy, which you'll be able to use to Mega Evolve your own Manectric.

Therian Forme Thundurus

In addition to the new forms, various Electric-type Pokemon--such as Alolan Geodude, Electrike, and Stunfisk--will be appearing more frequently in the wild and lower-tier Raids throughout the event, and you'll have your first chance to catch catch Tynamo. Electric Pokemon like Pichu, Joltik, and Elekid will also be hatching from 5 km eggs.

On top of that, Niantic will offer a slew of event-exclusive Field and Timed Research tasks. Completing these will net you rewards like extra Poke Balls and Mega Energy for Manectric and Ampharos. You'll also be more likely to receive evolution items in gifts you get from friends during the event.

The Charge Up event runs from March 16 to 8 PM local time on March 22. You can read more details on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Incarnate Forme Tornadus is back in five-star Raids until March 11, and the Searching for Legends event is underway until March 14. Niantic is also holding a special Incense Day on March 14. During that event, you'll be more likely to encounter Beldum and other Steel- and Psychic-type Pokemon when you use Incense, and you'll have another chance to get a Metagross that knows Meteor Mash.