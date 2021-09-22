Pokemon Go Adds Mythical Zarude In October With Special Research Event

Zarude, the Mythical dark and grass type Pokemon, is coming to Pokemon Go as part of a special research event. Announced in a blog post, Zarude is making its debut in Pokemon Go as part of a special event celebrating the release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, on Netflix Friday, October 8.

The Zarude special research line will be available to obtain from October 1-10. Once obtained, the research won't expire and can be completed at any time. Completing the research will allow players to encounter Zarude for the first time in Pokemon Go. Zarude was first introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokemon related to the movie like Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, and Dwebble, will appear in the wild more frequently. Explorer Pikachu will also be available to encounter in the wild.

There will also be special one-star and three-star raids:

One-star raids

Explorer Pikachu

Larvitar

Roggenrola

Foongus

Rufflet

Three-star raids

Lickitung

Chansey

Pinsir

Ludicolo

Flygon

Jesse and James of Team Rocket will also be appearing during the event, flying around in their Meowth balloon from October 1-15. There will also be free avatar items available in the shop during the event and PokeStops will be dropping themed field research, leading to encounters with Audino, Rufflet, and more.

The Zarude event also overlaps with October's Pokemon Community Day, which takes place on October 9 and features the adorably spooky Duskull.