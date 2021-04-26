Pokemon Go Adding Gen 6 Legendary Xerneas In New Event

Niantic is introducing a handful of Gen 6 Pokemon to Pokemon Go as part of the upcoming Luminous Legendaries X event. That event runs from May 4-17 and adds the Legendary Pokemon Xerneas to the game, along with a few other Dragon and Fairy types from Pokemon X and Y.

Xerneas will be featured in five-star Raids throughout the Luminous Legendaries X event, making this your first opportunity to catch it in Pokemon Go. On top of that, the Gen 6 monsters Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be available for the first time. These Pokemon will appear in the wild alongside other Dragon and Fairy types such as Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, and Cottonee.

In addition to the new Pokemon, the Luminous Legendaries X event introduces a new item to the game: the Rainy Lure Module. Like other Lures, this can be set in a PokeStop to attract certain types of Pokemon, but it has a secondary function as well. When you're near an active Rainy Lure Module, you can evolve Sliggoo (Goomy's evolved form) into Goodra. You can also evolve the Pokemon when the weather in the game is raining.

Beyond that, there will be new event-exclusive Field Research tasks, which will lead to encounters with Psychic, Dragon, and Fairy Pokemon like Galarian Ponyta and Gible. Galarian Ponyta and Alolan Exeggutor will also be featured in Raids, while Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn new attacks via Charged TMs.

Niantic is also holding a collective challenge. If players can collectively catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon from May 4-11, then a variety of bonuses will be available during the second part of the event. These include the debut of Pancham and Shiny Galarian Ponyta, as well as a triple XP bonus each time you catch a Pokemon. You can read more details about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

Yveltal Is Debuting Soon In Pokemon Go

Shortly after the Luminous Legendaries X event ends, Niantic will be holding a Luminous Legendaries Y event. As part of that event, the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal will make its debut in Pokemon Go, presumably as a five-star Raid boss. Yveltal is known as the Destruction Pokemon, and it served as the cover monster for Pokemon Y. Niantic hasn't shared many other details about the Luminous Legendaries Y event yet beyond that, but it did confirm that Pancham will also hatch from Strange Eggs. Further information will be announced at a later date.