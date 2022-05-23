Pokemon Fan Project Brings Back Chubby Pikachu

A fan project has reimagined what a Pokemon game could look like if it was rendered in both 3D and its original art style. When the series first began way in the 1990s, Ken Sugimori served as character designer and helped create the signature look of the franchise at the time by using traditional art methods.

Fan artist Pokeyugami took that unique aesthetic and applied it to a 3D world, with the end result looking like an impressive return to the origins of Pokemon. It's a short video, but it features a forest setting, a Caterpie, a Weedle, and a chubby Pikachu munching on a berry.

Pokemon looks much different these days, although it still contains hints of its past in its overall design aesthetic. The next game in the mainline series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, still has that Sugimori DNA and mixes that with a vibrant palette of colors from its Spanish-inspired region. Not too much is known about the game aside from a handful of confirmed Pokemon and adorable starters that fans can't get enough of.

In other Pokemon news, Converse is collaborating with the Pokemon Company again to release a line of limited edition sneakers. Don't get too excited though, as these Pikashoes are currently exclusive to Japan.