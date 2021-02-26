Pokemon Direct: Start Time, How To Watch 25th Anniversary Stream

The Pokemon franchise is turning 25 this year, and that's cause for celebration. One of the biggest events happening is a Pokemon Presents stream today--colloquially called a Pokemon Direct--and you can watch it right here. Here's how to watch it and what we know.

Pokemon Presents will begin today at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, which is very soon. The stream is being held on the official Pokemon YouTube channel, and we've embedded it below, as well.

So, what will the stream entail? The Pokemon Company hasn't shared much in the way of specifics, but it did say there would be "exciting news to share that you won't want to miss." That could be anything from a new game to an update or merchandise. During the presentation from last summer, we learned about New Pokemon Snap. We also know about a MOBA game called Pokemon Unite, so it's possible we could see either one of those, and there has been some speculation about something related to Diamond or Pearl.

The celebration will continue tomorrow with a virtual concert from Post Malone. The rapper and singer has already posted a cover he recorded for Hootie and the Blowfish's hit song "Only Wanna Be With You." We are not entirely sure why, but it slaps.