Pokemon Day 2022 Will Be A Weeklong Countdown Of Announcements

The Pokemon Company announced its plans for the annual Pokemon Day fan celebration, and this year it's not limited to a single day. The company announced that instead we'll see a week of announcements "from across the franchise" leading up to the actual date on February 27.

You'll be able to follow the reveals on the brand's social media channels. The merch store Pokemon Center will be unveiling new products throughout the week as well, starting with today's reveal of custom skateboards from Bear Walker, featuring Mew and Gyrados. The company also says you can check Pokemon TV for curated collections of fan-favorite episodes and movies.

Pokemon Day takes place every year on February 27 to mark the anniversary of the the release of the original Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green in Japan in 1996. Last year, 2021, marked the 25-year anniversary of Pokemon.

"The Pokemon fan community is one of the most passionate and dedicated in the world," said senior marketing director J.C. Smith, in the announcement. "We look forward to helping Trainers celebrate their love of all things Pokemon from the Pokemon Trading Card Game to the video games, mobile apps, animation and more every year on Pokemon Day. Following Pokemon's landmark 25th anniversary in 2021, one day did not feel like enough for Pokemon Day 2022, so we invite fans to join us in a weeklong countdown to February 27 and enjoy the daily surprise reveals and activations along the way."

Last year, Pokemon Day included special in-game events for Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sword and Shield. A special Pokemon Presents video also included new looks at New Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and the first announcement and teaser for Pokemon Legends Arceus. That game released this year, so check out our Pokemon Legends Arceus review for more.