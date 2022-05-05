Pokemon Cookbook Will Show You How To Cook Up Gengar

Pokemon, the other other white meat.

By on

Comments

If you've ever imagined digging into a fresh cut of Charmander, wonder no more because a Pokemon cookbook will teach you how to make meals that resemble Nintendo's pocket monsters. In news that won't traumatize younger Pokemon fans, the My Pokemon Cookbook: Delicious Recipes Inspired by Pikachu and Friends is now available to preorder on Amazon.

Priced at $28 and launching on October 25, the cookbook is filled with a number of regional specialties that are designed to emulate the appearance of Pokemon like Gengar, Charizard, and Seaking.

Click To Unmute
  1. Star Wars Fans React To LEGO Star Wars DLC Reveal | GameSpot News
  2. Top 10 Best Star Wars Games
  3. What the Facts: Trek to Yomi
  4. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - DLC Trailer
  5. Dying Light - Dieselpunk Bundle
  6. Dead by Daylight | Urban Art | Collection Trailer
  7. Total War: WARHAMMER III – Coming to macOS May 5th!
  8. Breath Of The Wild 2 Details May Have Leaked | GameSpot News
  9. Halo Infinite Season 2 - Lone Wolves Launch Trailer
  10. Warcraft Arclight Rumble - Gameplay Preview Trailer
  11. Warcraft Arclight Rumble Hands-On Preview
  12. Warcraft Arclight Rumble - Cinematic Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Announcement Trailer

The visual inspiration is translated into a number of dishes that bring the "lush culinary landscape of Pokemon to life," according to the cookbook synopsis, with each recipe being accompanied by text and graphics that look as if they were pulled straight from a Pokemon game.

See at Amazon

What the cookbook doesn't do though, is answer questions surrounding the nature of the food that is consumed in the world of Pokemon. Remember, don't get too attached to that Miltank you just caught.

Outside of cookbooks, 2022 is a big year for Pokemon. The next game in the mainline series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, launches later this year and the mobile spin-off Pokemon Go is still going strong. For those of you who are playing it, Niantic has announced its plans for Pokemon Go for the month of May, and with the Season of Alola event coming into its final days, the game will start to focus on the newly updated Mega Pokemon mechanic ahead of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 from June 4-5.

Pokemon's Most Disturbing Pokedex Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)