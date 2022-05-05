Pokemon Cookbook Will Show You How To Cook Up Gengar

If you've ever imagined digging into a fresh cut of Charmander, wonder no more because a Pokemon cookbook will teach you how to make meals that resemble Nintendo's pocket monsters. In news that won't traumatize younger Pokemon fans, the My Pokemon Cookbook: Delicious Recipes Inspired by Pikachu and Friends is now available to preorder on Amazon.

Priced at $28 and launching on October 25, the cookbook is filled with a number of regional specialties that are designed to emulate the appearance of Pokemon like Gengar, Charizard, and Seaking.

The visual inspiration is translated into a number of dishes that bring the "lush culinary landscape of Pokemon to life," according to the cookbook synopsis, with each recipe being accompanied by text and graphics that look as if they were pulled straight from a Pokemon game.

What the cookbook doesn't do though, is answer questions surrounding the nature of the food that is consumed in the world of Pokemon. Remember, don't get too attached to that Miltank you just caught.

Outside of cookbooks, 2022 is a big year for Pokemon. The next game in the mainline series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, launches later this year and the mobile spin-off Pokemon Go is still going strong. For those of you who are playing it, Niantic has announced its plans for Pokemon Go for the month of May, and with the Season of Alola event coming into its final days, the game will start to focus on the newly updated Mega Pokemon mechanic ahead of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 from June 4-5.