Pokemon Card Frenzy Causes Target To Stop Selling Them, At Least For Now

Target will temporarily stop selling Pokemon cards in its stores after they experienced a massive surge in popularity that has led to safety concerns. It isn't limited to just Pokemon, either, with sales of sports cards like MLB, NFL, and NBA also halted. Apparently soccer and hockey fans can still be trusted.

"The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority," Target told Bleeding Cool. "Out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA, and Pokemon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14."

"I've got the stuff."

The move doesn't affect online sales and comes a few days after someone in a Target lot was assaulted during a dispute over sports cards. During the assault, the victim drew a gun, scaring off the attackers.

Because the pause isn't coming until tomorrow, May 14, that means there could be an extra wave of customers trying to purchase packs in Target stores while they still can. With states starting to open back up as people get their vaccines, that could mean even more people try their luck.

Adults pretty much ruin everything, as we all know, and this extends to Pokemon cards. Alongside the frenzy to purchase them from stores, people took advantage of a McDonald's Happy Meal promotion--yes, the one for small children--and started flipping Pokemon cards online to make a quick buck. I'm not lovin' it.