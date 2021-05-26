Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Coming November 19, Pokemon Legends Arceus January 28

The Pokemon Company has announced dates for its three big Pokemon games--the remakes of Diamond and Pearl, called Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will come on November 19, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus will follow next year on January 28, 2022.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS games, with updated art style and quality-of-life changes. As part of the announcement, Nintendo also showed off a double-pack releasing on the same day that will include both games.

Also look forward to a double pack featuring both games to be released on the same day! pic.twitter.com/cR0dMFoAW5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 26, 2021

We noticed in the initial showing that these remakes are more faithful to the originals, featuring a top-down perspective and a similar art style to its DS original. This was divisive among some fans who wanted to see a bigger shift for the updates, and one even reimagined it with new visuals.

Legends: Arceus is a new game set in the Sinnoh region long before Diamond and Pearl take place. You'll be building the region's first Pokedex by catching, surveying, and researching Pokemon. The lack of any mention of battling Pokemon suggests this will be a very different kind of game than the traditional RPG series. Its initial trailer reminded us of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in part due to its sweeping vistas. We also noticed a hidden link between the Arceus starters that pays tribute to the region.

Finally, Nintendo also announced updates to Pokemon Home. A new Catch Calendar feature will let you sort your Pokemon collection by the dates you caught them. It will also let you view your Pokemon in the Pokedex from different angles to get a better look at them.

Both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus are available to preorder now. For more details, check out our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl preorder guide and Pokemon Legends: Arceus preorder guide.

