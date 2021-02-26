The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Up For Preorder
The Diamond and Pearl remakes for Nintendo Switch were announced today, and you can already secure your copy.
Nintendo announced remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl in its 25th-anniversary stream today: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release later this year on Nintendo Switch. The Gen 4 remake games have been on many Pokemon fans' wishlists for years, offering a chance to go back to the Sinnoh region and start a new adventure with Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup. Though an exact release date hasn't been announced, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are already up for preorder at Best Buy, and other listings will likely appear soon.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preorder bonuses
No preorder bonuses have been announced for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl yet. We'll include that information here when available.
Preorder Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
$60
As of right now, preorders for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are only available through Best Buy, which isn't showing the covers on the listing yet.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are not being developed by Game Freak but rather Ilca, which also worked on Pokemon Home. However, Game Freak's Junichi Masuda, who directed the original games, is returning as director on the remakes alongside Ilca's Yuichi Ueda.
The Gen 4 remakes have an adorable chibi art style with squat characters, though in battle, the Pokemon trainers will appear in a more realistically proportioned form. According to Nintendo, these are "faithful remakes" of the 2007 games, and "the sense of scale of the original games' towns and routes has been carefully preserved."
In addition to the reveal of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Nintendo announced Pokemon Legends Arceus, an open-world adventure also set in the Sinnoh region. Though it releases in early 2022, that game is also available to preorder now.
