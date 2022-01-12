Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Offer Limited-Time Easter Egg For Original Games' Fans
Longtime Pokemon fans will be delighted by this nod to director and composer Junichi Masuda.
When Nintendo called the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl faithful remakes, they weren't kidding. The recent remakes of the 2006 series are chock-full of nostalgia--perhaps even to their detriment--but one of the best things about keeping so much of the original games intact in these new enhanced editions is the inclusion of a pretty heartwarming Easter egg.
Fans of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl will be delighted to know Snowpoint City's "diamond dust" has returned. A nod to director and composer Junichi Masuda, the sparkling snowfall appears each year on January 12 to celebrate the beloved Pokemon creator's birthday--and offers some pretty great perks for players.
According to Serebii.net, players can expect a boost to their encounter rate as well as a reduction to hatch length.
Today is January 12th and is one of the days you'll see Diamond Dust in Snowpoint City in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl.— Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) January 12, 2022
In addition to that, it's one of the days you get both an encounter and a hatch rate boost: https://t.co/chnnU4GEcB pic.twitter.com/ipHY0FGE4m
For those already looking forward to the next step in their Pokemon journey, the newest entry in the Pokemon series, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is just over two weeks away. A drastic departure from the usual Pokemon formula, the open-world adventure game gives off some major Breath of the Wild vibes and could mark a turning point for the 25-year-old franchise.
