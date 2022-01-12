Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Offer Limited-Time Easter Egg For Original Games' Fans

Longtime Pokemon fans will be delighted by this nod to director and composer Junichi Masuda.

By on

Comments

When Nintendo called the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl faithful remakes, they weren't kidding. The recent remakes of the 2006 series are chock-full of nostalgia--perhaps even to their detriment--but one of the best things about keeping so much of the original games intact in these new enhanced editions is the inclusion of a pretty heartwarming Easter egg.

Fans of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl will be delighted to know Snowpoint City's "diamond dust" has returned. A nod to director and composer Junichi Masuda, the sparkling snowfall appears each year on January 12 to celebrate the beloved Pokemon creator's birthday--and offers some pretty great perks for players.

According to Serebii.net, players can expect a boost to their encounter rate as well as a reduction to hatch length.

For those already looking forward to the next step in their Pokemon journey, the newest entry in the Pokemon series, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is just over two weeks away. A drastic departure from the usual Pokemon formula, the open-world adventure game gives off some major Breath of the Wild vibes and could mark a turning point for the 25-year-old franchise.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
Nintendo Switch
