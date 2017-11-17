Pokemon Black Friday 2017 Game Deals: All The Sales And Discounts For 3DS

A bunch of 3DS Pokemon games will be discounted this Black Friday.

Only one week remains until Black Friday 2017, which means you'll soon be able to find a ton of discounts on video games, consoles, and accessories across all platforms. That's also true for 3DS, which will see a number of its recent and older releases go on sale, including the mainline Pokemon series.

The newest Pokemon titles, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, launch one week ahead of the big shopping day, and while there won't be any notable deals on those games at major retailers this Black Friday, you'll be able to find some nice discounts on the series' previous 3DS installments. Based on the ads that have been released, GameStop will have the best offer for those still looking to pick up Pokemon X and Y or Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Each of those games will be available for $20 apiece, or you can pick up three of them for $40--effectively netting you one of the games for free.

Best Buy will also have discounts on Pokemon X, Y, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire. Each title will cost $20; however, there won't be an additional offer as is the case with GameStop, so if you're looking to pick up more than one version, that remains your best choice. Target, meanwhile, will have doorbuster deals on Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire for $25 each.

While Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon won't be on sale, you'll be able to find discounts on the original Pokemon Sun and Moon versions at some retailers. Both Best Buy and Walmart will sell the two titles for $29 each. That's a good price if you've yet to pick up one of the seventh generation titles and you're not interested in the new features and Pokemon in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

You can check out the complete list of Pokemon deals for 3DS below. We'll continue to update this as more Black Friday ads are revealed. You can also find all of our other Black Friday 2017 coverage and roundups through the links at the bottom of this story.

Pokemon 3DS Black Friday Deals

Pokemon X/Y

  • GameStop -- $20 (or 3 for $40 with Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire)
  • Best Buy -- $20

Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire

  • GameStop -- $20 (or three for $40 with X/Y)
  • Best Buy -- $20
  • Target -- $25 [Doorbuster]

Pokemon Sun/Moon

  • Best Buy -- $29
  • Walmart -- $29

Black Friday 2017 Deals

Pokemon Sun / Moon
Pokemon Alpha Sapphire / Omega Ruby
Pokemon X / Y
3DS
Black Friday Deals

