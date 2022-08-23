Pokemon Announces Pikachu-Themed, Gaming-Compatible Car That Totally Won't Cause Accidents

First shown at Gamescom 2022, BMW's Mini brand has announced the Mini Aceman, a compact car filled with lights, screens, gaming features, and a pikachu-inspired interface. Designed to "promote a playful mindset," the Mini Aceman features a lot of high-tech features, including the capability for you to plug your consoles into it. And, much like pikachu, the vehicle is entirely electric, making the partnership all the more fitting.

On the BMW blog, the company shared additional information about the partnership as well as the features of the Mini Aceman. Upon opening the car, you will be greeted by Pokemon-inspired puddle lights and the vehicle's "Experience Mode," which gives pikachu control over the car's many interfaces and screens. The screens then displays Ash's loyal companion as well as Poke Balls and bolts of lightning, adding a bit of fun to the car's futuristic design.

In addition to its internal screens, the Mini Aceman also features the ability to project the screens on to a wall, allowing drivers to create their own drive-thru movie experience. Oliver Heilmer, head of Mini Design, confirmed you can connect your gaming console to the car, though there was no clarification on what consoles are compatible. In addition, the company did not state whether or not all these features will be disabled while driving. Considering just how many screens and features are packed into the compact hatchback, it doesn't seem a stretch to presume it could be distracting to drivers.