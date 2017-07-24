PNY XLR8 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Review

PNY’s XLR8 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti benchmarked

Last updated by on

Comments

PNY’s XLR8 GTX 1080 Ti features three fans and features a boost GPU frequency that’s overclocked to 1645MHz right out of the box. This makes it 63MHz faster than the Founders Edition’s boost speed.

At 4.96x12.36 inches, it is also bigger than Nvidia’s reference model. Still, it is the smallest aftermarket card in this roundup.

No Caption Provided

Aesthetically, the GPU shroud uses a predominately black and silver design with red accents, which might come across as slightly garish to some. Unlike many other modern graphics cards, there are no LEDs here.

Like the Founders Edition before it, PNY’s board requires a single six-pin and eight-pin power connector and offers the same ports: three DisplayPorts and one HDMI 2.0b port. It retails for $735, which is roughly $36 more than Nvidia’s reference card.

blankNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiPNY GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
CUDA Cores/Stream Processors35843584
Texture Units224224
ROPs8888
Core Clock1480MHz1531MHz
Boost Clock1582MHz1645MHz
Memory Clock11Gbps GDDR5X11Gbps GDDR5X
Memory Bus Width352-bit352-bit
VRAM11GB11GB
Transistor Count12B12B
TDP250W250W
Power Connectors1x6 pin, 1x8 pin1x6 pin, 1x8 pin
Manufacturing Process16nm FinFET16nm FinFET
ArchitecturePascalPascal
GPUGP102GP102
Dimensions10.5x4.37x2 inches12.36x4.96x2.2 inches
Ports3x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0b3x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0b
Retail Price$699$735

Testing Methodology

We tested several GTX 1080 Ti GPUs against PNY’s board using their out-of-the-box speeds on five graphically-taxing games. We maxed out the graphical settings on all the games with the exception of anti-aliasing, which is a very graphically demanding effect that doesn’t make much sense at 4K.

We tested all of the GPUs on the same system, which is a custom rig equipped with an Intel Core-i7 6700K CPU, 16GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM clocked at 2133MHz, and a Gigabyte GA-170X-Gaming 7 motherboard housed in NZXT’s H440 case. Full test bench details are located below.

CPU

Intel Core-i7 6700K

RAM

16GB Corsair Vengeance 2133MHz

Motherboard

Gigabyte GA-170X-Gaming 7

Storage

Seagate 600 Series 240GB

Cooler

NZXT Kraken X61

Case

NZXT H440

OS

Windows 10

PSU

NZXT 1200W

4K Benchmarks

No Caption Provided

As you can see from the benchmark chart above, Nvidia’s reference card is the slowest solution of the bunch. The fastest card across the board is Zotac’s aggressively overclocked variant followed by the Asus Strix and then by PNY’s XLR8 card.

VR Benchmark

No Caption Provided

While the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive both use resolutions that amount to 2160x1200, both VR headsets allow you to easily enable supersampling options that push the rendering targets to 4K-like levels.

Running Valve’s SteamVR Performance Test, all of the cards here earned a “very high” score of “11,” which is the highest score. The test does provide more granular data that takes into account the amount of frames that are rendered within the benchmark, however. The more frames a GPU is able to render, the better. Again, here the pecking order remains the same.

Conclusion

PNY’s XLR8 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is a 4K-capable card, though you’ll most likely want to lower some graphical settings if you want to reach a consistent 60 FPS in the more graphically demanding games.

It’s not the fastest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti we tested, and it isn’t as cheap as the Founders Edition, but it is slightly faster than Nvidia’s card across the board. Click here to check out the other GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards we reviewed.

Filed under:
Gametech
PC
    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)