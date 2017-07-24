PNY XLR8 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Review

PNY’s XLR8 GTX 1080 Ti features three fans and features a boost GPU frequency that’s overclocked to 1645MHz right out of the box. This makes it 63MHz faster than the Founders Edition’s boost speed.

At 4.96x12.36 inches, it is also bigger than Nvidia’s reference model. Still, it is the smallest aftermarket card in this roundup.

Aesthetically, the GPU shroud uses a predominately black and silver design with red accents, which might come across as slightly garish to some. Unlike many other modern graphics cards, there are no LEDs here.

Like the Founders Edition before it, PNY’s board requires a single six-pin and eight-pin power connector and offers the same ports: three DisplayPorts and one HDMI 2.0b port. It retails for $735, which is roughly $36 more than Nvidia’s reference card.

blank Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti PNY GeForce GTX 1080 Ti CUDA Cores/Stream Processors 3584 3584 Texture Units 224 224 ROPs 88 88 Core Clock 1480MHz 1531MHz Boost Clock 1582MHz 1645MHz Memory Clock 11Gbps GDDR5X 11Gbps GDDR5X Memory Bus Width 352-bit 352-bit VRAM 11GB 11GB Transistor Count 12B 12B TDP 250W 250W Power Connectors 1x6 pin, 1x8 pin 1x6 pin, 1x8 pin Manufacturing Process 16nm FinFET 16nm FinFET Architecture Pascal Pascal GPU GP102 GP102 Dimensions 10.5x4.37x2 inches 12.36x4.96x2.2 inches Ports 3x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0b 3x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0b Retail Price $699 $735

Testing Methodology

We tested several GTX 1080 Ti GPUs against PNY’s board using their out-of-the-box speeds on five graphically-taxing games. We maxed out the graphical settings on all the games with the exception of anti-aliasing, which is a very graphically demanding effect that doesn’t make much sense at 4K.

We tested all of the GPUs on the same system, which is a custom rig equipped with an Intel Core-i7 6700K CPU, 16GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM clocked at 2133MHz, and a Gigabyte GA-170X-Gaming 7 motherboard housed in NZXT’s H440 case. Full test bench details are located below.

CPU Intel Core-i7 6700K RAM 16GB Corsair Vengeance 2133MHz Motherboard Gigabyte GA-170X-Gaming 7 Storage Seagate 600 Series 240GB Cooler NZXT Kraken X61 Case NZXT H440 OS Windows 10 PSU NZXT 1200W

4K Benchmarks

As you can see from the benchmark chart above, Nvidia’s reference card is the slowest solution of the bunch. The fastest card across the board is Zotac’s aggressively overclocked variant followed by the Asus Strix and then by PNY’s XLR8 card.

VR Benchmark

While the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive both use resolutions that amount to 2160x1200, both VR headsets allow you to easily enable supersampling options that push the rendering targets to 4K-like levels.

Running Valve’s SteamVR Performance Test, all of the cards here earned a “very high” score of “11,” which is the highest score. The test does provide more granular data that takes into account the amount of frames that are rendered within the benchmark, however. The more frames a GPU is able to render, the better. Again, here the pecking order remains the same.

Conclusion

PNY’s XLR8 GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is a 4K-capable card, though you’ll most likely want to lower some graphical settings if you want to reach a consistent 60 FPS in the more graphically demanding games.

It’s not the fastest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti we tested, and it isn’t as cheap as the Founders Edition, but it is slightly faster than Nvidia’s card across the board. Click here to check out the other GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards we reviewed.