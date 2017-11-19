PlayStation's News This Week Is All About Black Friday Deals and Game Updates

From the highly negative response to the release of Star Wars Battlefront 2 and its quick, but temporary, elimination of microtransactions, this week has had a lot in store not only for the industry as a whole, but on PlayStation's front as well. This week has meant a plethora of pre-Black Friday sales and retailer ads, as well as a number of updates to fan-favorite titles.

New and Forthcoming Releases

Destiny 2

First Look At The Lighthouse: Take a peek at the new social space that will release alongside Destiny 2's first expansion The Curse of Osiris.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Launch: Reviews, Release Date, Gameplay Videos, And Everything Else You Need To Know: Star Wars Battle Front 2 is finally out in the open. Don't know where to jump in? Start here.

PSVR

Two PS4 VR Games Delayed To 2018: The Inpaitent and Bravo Team won't see the light of day in 2017. Developer Supermassive Games has delayed the two titles into early 2018.

Updates and DLC

Fortnite

The Latest Fortnite Battle Royale Update Is All About Balance: The latest Fortnite Battle Royale update adds the silenced SMG and some weapon balances, and addresses malicious team killers.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

New Ghost Recon: Wildlands Update For Ghost War Out Now, Here Are The Patch Notes: An all-new class, maps and more are part of Wildland's Ghost War mode now.

Overwatch

Overwatch's Newest Hero, Moira, Is Now Available For Everyone: Overwatch's 26th hero is out of beta and in the full game. Moira is a primarily a healer, but can alternate with a life-sucking, offensive blow.

Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy 15 Comrades Multiplayer DLC Out Now: After a rough beta period and delay, FFXV's multiplayer expansion is live. It can be purchased for $20 individually, or downloaded via the season pass.

Deals

PlayStation Plus

Free November 2017 PS Plus PS4 Games Are Out On PlayStation Store: November's seven free titles are available now for PlayStation Plus members. Highlights: Bound, Worms Battlegrounds, and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

PS4's PlayStation Store Black Friday 2017 Sale Live Early For PS Plus Members: PlayStation Plus members can get their hands on the PlayStation Store's digital deals a few days early. The sale is live now until November 21.

Black Friday

Amazon Black Friday 2017 Deals Countdown: PC, PS4, Xbox One Bundles Discounted: Hop on before Black Friday to snag yourself a sweet deal on a PSVR or Xbox One S bundle.

PS4 Black Friday 2017 Ad Early Deals: All Of The PlayStation 4 Games, Consoles, And Accessories On Sale: Every deal we've seen for PS4 systems, games and accessories all in one place.

Check out the Black Friday deals from the PlayStation Store, Toys R US, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Microsoft, Newegg, Micro Center, and in the UK.

Looking for a specific title? Check out every deal we know about for Assassin's Creed Origins, Madden 18, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Call of Duty: WWII, NBA 2K18, and Destiny 2.