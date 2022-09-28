PlayStation's New Loyalty Program Rolls Out October 5 For North America

Get loyalty points and digital collectibles.

By on

Comments

PlayStation Stars is a new loyalty program that anybody with a PlayStation account can join, and it launches quite soon. It does not require a PlayStation Plus membership and will first debut in Asia on September 29, North and South America on October 5, and Europe and Australia on October 13.

PlayStation Stars works by rewarding players who complete campaigns and activities like a Monthly Check-in campaign--essentially just playing any game--or earning specific Trophies. For example, one of PlayStation Stars' first campaigns is called Play/1994, a feature that asks players to launch the correct game when an audio cue is played.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart PlayStation State of Play September 2022 Livestream
  2. Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  3. Oblivion Override - Exclusive Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  4. The Complete God of War Timeline Explained!
  5. Original Heroes Locked For New Players In Overwatch 2 | GameSpot News
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reacts To Game’s Popularity | GameSpot News
  7. BONELAB - Gameplay Trailer l Meta Quest
  8. Gran Turismo 7 - Patch 1.23 Update | PS5 & PS4 Games
  9. PUBG MOBILE | Something Strange is Coming... (Gear Front Mode: Strange Town Teaser)
  10. WILD HEARTS Official Reveal Trailer
  11. Overwatch 2 Launch Trailer
  12. MultiVersus - Rick Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: PlayStation State of Play September 2022 Livestream

Rewards include loyalty points and digital collectibles that are, notably, not NFTs. Loyalty points can be exchanged for PSN wallet funds or select PlayStation store products. Digital collectibles are figurines from franchises, items from Sony's history, and more, which can be displayed in the PlayStation app. They can't be sold, traded, and do not use any blockchain technology.

There are four status levels in PlayStation Stars, determined by the number of non-common Trophies you obtain and the number of full game purchases in the PlayStation store. The higher the status level, the more rewards and benefits you get.

As for those who do have PlayStation Plus memberships, subscription payments do count towards loyalty points.

Best Free PS5 Games To Play In 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)