PlayStation's Mega March Sale Is Live Now With Hundreds Of PS5 And PS4 Game Deals

PlayStation's Mega March Sale is now live, offering big discounts on hit titles such as Madden NFL 22, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Sims 4, and hundreds of other games. The sale ruins through March 30, so dive into the savings while you can. In addition to the Mega March sale, PlayStation has kicked off another Games Under $20 promotion featuring more than 300 bargains.

Deathloop has seen a variety of discounts throughout 2022, and you'll once again find it listed for $30 during PlayStation's Mega March Sale. The stylish FPS earned our 2021 Game of the Year award and comes highly recommended at its new low price.

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition is also on sale--and it's a great option for folks ready to dive back into Gotham after watching The Batman. The Premium Edition includes a bunch of extra content, including new story missions, more supervillains, and a variety of in-game cosmetics.

Fans of Resident Evil can find the Resident Evil Triple Pack available for just $20, down from $60. The bundle includes Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6, making it an easy way to catch up on the series.

All told, more than 200 games are featured in the Mega March Sale. Be sure to check out the full catalog, but we've put together a shortlist of the best deals below.

Best deals on PlayStation Store