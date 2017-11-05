PlayStation's Biggest News Of The Week Is Right Here

With Paris Games Week at its end, and BlizzCon still going strong, lots of new announcements dropped this week for PS4 and more. Aside from all the new games announced at Paris Games Week, we're seeing a lot of different updates and some early Black Friday deals.

Forthcoming Games

Stranger Things x PSVR

PS4's PlayStation VR Getting Stranger Things Experience, See A Teaser Here: Not even the PSVR is safe from the Upside Down. We're not sure what this experience will entail quite yet, but we do know its coming.

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World PS4 Beta Release Date, Horizon: Zero Dawn DLC Announced: PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 can get their hands on Monster Hunter World this December. And to make the title even sweeter, a new crossover DLC with Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn is coming.

The Last of Us Part 2

Sony Exec Defends That Very Violent The Last Of Us 2 Trailer: The Last of Us 2 saw its latest trailer revealed at Paris Games Week but was criticized for its graphic violence against women. PlayStation executive Jim Ryan claims that the title is M rated for a reason.

Game Updates

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Update 1.0.6 Out Now On PS4, Xbox One, And PC; Full Patch Notes Released: The biggest changes in this patch are to faction rallies and how they deal out faction tokens, as well as enemy resources.

Destiny 2 Curse Of Osiris DLC Increases The Level Cap: Destiny 2's first expansion is due in December and aside from all the other features it will bring, it will also raise your level cap from 20 to 25.

For Honor

Ahead Of Next Update, For Honor Will Be Free To Play On PS4, Xbox One, And PC: For Honor will see a free-play weekend on all platforms from November 9 to 12 before it heads into its fourth season.

Deals

PlayStation Plus

This Week's PS4, PS3, And PS Vita Deals Detailed: This week features a limited-time double discount, so if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you'll get double the savings on all of this week's deals.

Free PS Plus PS4 Games For November 2017 Detailed: There's no better price tag than free. This month's free PlayStation Plus games will be available for download on November 7.

Grab A PS Plus One-Year Membership For Only $40: Amazon and GameStop are offering $20 off deal on a year-long PlayStation Plus membership. But like all good things, it's limited, so grab it before you miss it.

Black Friday

Black Friday Game Deals: PS4 And Xbox One Discounted At Costco: The holiday season is kicking into full swing. Costco is already priming your wallets for Black Friday with a $290 PS4 bundle deal.

Black Friday Game Deals: Get A Cheap Xbox One And PS4 At Kohl's: This Black Friday, if you're looking for a PS4, Khol's will have a model available for $190 with a $60 gift card.

BlizzCon

Overwatch

BlizzCon 2017: New Overwatch Hero Moira Announced: Blizzard opened its annual convention with a bang. The title's character roster is still expanding with a new face: Moira, a healer/DPS hybrid character.

New Overwatch Map Is A Blizzard Theme Park, PTR Release Coming Soon: Announced shortly after the reveal of Overwatch's forthcoming character Moira, a brand-new map will come to the title on all platforms in 2018. It's due out on the public test realm on PC soon.

For more BlizzCon news, check out our full news roundup.