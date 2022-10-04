PlayStation Won't Bring First Party Titles To PC For At Least A Year, Except Live Service

PlayStation has confirmed its commitment to timed exclusivity for its first-party games, with PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst saying that future games will most likely have "at least a year" on PlayStation consoles before being released on PC.

In an interview with French gaming YouTuber Julien Chièze, Hulst was asked about the potential of future PlayStation Studios' games launching simultaneously on both PlayStation and PC.

"We as PlayStation Studios have a very symbiotic relationship with the platform," Hulst explained in response. "We're often the first developers to try new hardware, to try new controllers... It's been really great for the teams to see their wonderful creations also being released on PC, often with the help of our newly acquired team [Nixxies Software]. There are more players, and that's really helpful. I think going forward we'll see at least a year between releases on... PlayStation and on the PC platform."

Herman Hulst: There will be at least a year between PlayStation console and PC game releases with exception to live service games (those will be day and date with PC and console) https://t.co/8rUbMJPNVl pic.twitter.com/Cg4Um8T24Q — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 4, 2022

So far PlayStation has been committed to timed exclusivity for its big first-party titles, with games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man only releasing on PC a few years after they debuted on PlayStation consoles. Hulst continued on to explain there was one type of game that could "possibly" be an exception to this rule: live service games.

"Live service games are a little bit different in nature, because you want to have really strong community, strong engagement right when you go live," Hulst explained. "We might, in the case of our live service offerings, go day-and-date with PC and PlayStation."

Sony has ambitious plans for live service games, with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan saying this year that the company planned to launch 12 live service games by 2025.