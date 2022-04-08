PlayStation Won Big At The 2022 Bafta Games Awards

PlayStation games walked away with numerous prizes at this year's BAFTA Games Awards, with Housemarque's Returnal winning the award for best game.

In addition to Returnal, Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart walked away with awards for best animation and technical achievement, while Returnal also added awards for audio achievement, music, and best performer for Jane Perry's portrayal of Selene.

Outside of Sony's dominance, Hazelight's It Takes Two was honored with best original property and best multiplayer game awards, while No Man's Sky earned the title of best evolving game at the Baftas. The delightfully charming Unpacking got the honor of being named the public's game of the year and also earned a nod for its narrative.

Returnal launched last year on PS5, earning critical acclaim from various outlets for its dark sci-fi themes and challenging gameplay. Currently, the game has expanded with the massive Ascension update. This free expansion adds both co-op and a new Sisyphean endless mode to the roguelike third-person shooter. You can see the full list of Bafta Game Awards winners below.

Bafta Game Awards 2022 winners